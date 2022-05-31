TE Connectivity charges toward 2030 sustainability goals

PR Newswire

Global efforts are detailed in TE's annual corporate responsibility report

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TE Connectivity, a world leader in connectors and sensors, has continued to make progress toward environmental, social and governance goals. Its efforts are detailed in TE's annual corporate responsibility report, Connecting Our World, published today.

Working toward the 2030 One Connected World goals, TE this past year successfully reduced absolute greenhouse gas emissions by 30% and procured 37% of its electricity from zero-emissions sources, including renewable energy.

The company also adopted two new sustainability targets for 2025. By then, TE aims to reduce its hazardous waste by 15%. It will also work to reduce water usage at 30 targeted sites in water-stressed areas by 15%.

Additionally, TE has increased diversity, with 67% of its board of directors identifying as diverse and a growing number of women in leadership positions. Charitable efforts by TE and the TE Foundation have succeeded in reaching more than 1.5 million people in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education in the last two years, already more than halfway toward the 2030 goal of 3 million. The company also launched its first enterprise global human rights policy.

"Despite the challenges of the last two years, we have not lost sight of leveraging our purpose and values to become a more sustainable company, in the products we make and in our value chain," said CEO Terrence Curtin. "I am proud of the efforts of our global employees in helping us to work toward our goals."

To view the full FY2021 corporate responsibility report, visit TE.com/responsibility.

ABOUT TE CONNECTIVITY

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL, Financial) is a global industrial technology leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive and connected future. Our broad range of connectivity and sensor solutions, proven in the harshest environments, enable advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications and the home. With more than 85,000 employees, including over 8,000 engineers, working alongside customers in approximately 140 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS. Learn more at www.te.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, WeChat and Twitter.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/te-connectivity-charges-toward-2030-sustainability-goals-301556741.html

SOURCE TE Connectivity Ltd.