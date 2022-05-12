Stock Yards Bancorp To Participate in a Series of Investor Meetings

LOUISVILLE, Ky., May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. ( SYBT), parent company of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company, with offices in the Louisville, central, eastern and northern Kentucky, as well as the Indianapolis, Indiana and Cincinnati, Ohio metropolitan markets, today announced that Philip S. Poindexter, President, and T. Clay Stinnett, EVP and CFO, will participate in a series of meetings with institutional investors in Boston on May 12, 2022. Management’s discussion materials to be used at these meetings will be posted to the investor section of the Company’s website, www.syb.com, on or before May 12, 2022.

Louisville, Kentucky-based Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc., with $7.78 billion in assets, was incorporated in 1988 as a bank holding company. It is the parent company of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company, which was established in 1904. The Company’s common shares trade on The NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol “SYBT.” For more information about Stock Yards Bancorp, visit the Company’s website at www.syb.com.

