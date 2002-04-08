Neuronetics TMS Leadership on Display at Clinical TMS Society Annual Meeting

MALVERN, Pa., May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neuronetics, Inc. ( STIM), a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing, and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from neurological health disorders, announced today their participation at the Clinical TMS Society Annual Meeting in Chicago, Illinois on May 12th – 14th. Neuronetics will be the only Platinum Sponsor of the conference and will present new clinical updates from the NeuroStar Outcomes Registry.

“We are excited to attend and participate in the Clinical TMS Society Annual Meeting, leading the conversation in transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) treatment for depression,” said Keith J. Sullivan, President and CEO of Neuronetics. “It’s a priority for the company to support these educational opportunities, as this helps us achieve our greater purpose: furthering TMS research to help people struggling with their mental health every day.”

NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for Mental Health will be featured in 2 educational symposia on May 13th, during which industry leaders will discuss the following:

Repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation markedly reduces anxiety in adults with major depressive disorder: A retrospective analysis : Dr. Todd Hutton, Medical Director at Southern California TMS Center, will highlight how treatment with NeuroStar decreases anxiety in adults with major depressive disorder.

: Dr. Todd Hutton, Medical Director at Southern California TMS Center, will highlight how treatment with NeuroStar decreases anxiety in adults with major depressive disorder. Latest Updates from the NeuroStar Real-World Outcomes Database: Dr. Harold Sackeim, Professor of Clinical Psychology in Psychiatry and Radiology at Columbia University, will share the most recent additions from the NeuroStar Outcomes Registry.

“I am pleased to lead the discussion about the insights we are obtaining from the NeuroStar Outcomes Registry, the largest depression outcomes registry in the world,” said Dr. Harold Sackeim. “Neuronetics is the forerunner in data collection about real-world practices and outcomes with TMS. This registry is an invaluable resource in educating providers about best practices in the clinical application of NeuroStar Therapy and in helping patients achieve the best treatment outcomes.”

Neuronetics will also participate in the PULSES training course prior to the Annual Meeting on May 12th, which includes, among other things, an introduction to the history of and basic scientific principles of TMS by Professor Anthony Barker, who designed the first-ever TMS machine in 1985; as well as hands-on training with multiple TMS devices.

NeuroStar Advanced Therapy was recently granted clearance by the FDA as an adjunct for treating adult patients suffering from Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD), allowing for more access to non-drug, noninvasive treatment for patients suffering from MDD or OCD. To learn more about NeuroStar® Advanced Therapy, visit www.neurostar.com.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc. believes that mental health is as important as physical health. As a global leader in neuroscience and the largest TMS company in the industry, Neuronetics is redefining patient and physician expectations by designing and developing products that improve the quality of life for people suffering from neurohealth conditions. An FDA-cleared, non-drug, noninvasive treatment for people with depression or OCD, Neuronetics’ NeuroStar® Advanced Therapy system is today’s leading transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) treatment for major depressive disorder in adults with over 4.3 million treatments delivered. NeuroStar is widely researched and backed by the largest clinical data set of any TMS system for depression, including the world’s largest depression Outcomes Registry. Neuronetics is committed to transforming lives by offering an exceptional treatment option that produces extraordinary results. For safety information and indications for use, visit NeuroStar.com.

