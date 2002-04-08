THE WOODLANDS, Texas, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – SPYR Technologies (“SPYR” or the “Company”), a technology company whose subsidiary, Applied Magix, Inc., develops and resells Apple® ecosystem compatible products in the growing multibillion-dollar smart home and connected car markets, announces the Company is exploring adding Health and Wellness products to its growing line of product categories.



“While ‘home’ and ‘car’ are important to most people, really the most important thing to most people should be, and is, their health. We are excited about exploring which products to add to our ‘Health and Wellness’ line,” said Applied Magix CEO Dr. Harald Zink. “Technology over the past few years has made health and health monitoring easier and more accessible than ever, and we are really excited about adding this most important category to Applied Magix, which will be accessible under a new ‘Health’ section on our website.”

While the Health and Wellness market is currently a $1.5 trillion market globally, according to McKinsey Research, it is predicted that consumers’ desire for more personalization in the areas of health, fitness, nutrition, appearance, sleep and mindfulness will push this market towards strong growth of nearly $4.2 trillion within the next decade, according to the iMarc Group."

“With the predicted growth of the Health and Wellness Market over the next decade, this seems like the right space for Applied Magix to expand into," states Tim Matula, chief executive officer of SPYR Technologies. “With none of us getting any younger, we can benefit from such products, just as much as our customers can.”

Applied Magix and SPYR are excited about the Health & Wellness category and after consideration and selection, upcoming products will be made available under the new “Health” tab on the Applied Magix website.

About SPYR Technologies

SPYR Technologies ( SPYR, Financial) is a technology company which, through its subsidiary Applied Magix Inc., develops and resells Apple® ecosystem compatible products with an emphasis on the growing multibillion-dollar IoT smart home and connected car markets. SPYR continues to identify and target acquisitions that will grow its footprint in the industry and expand the products it offers consumers, including companies developing artificial intelligence (AI) and smart technology products.

About Applied Magix

Applied Magix, Inc., develops and resells Apple ecosystem compatible products in the growing multibillion-dollar IoT smart home and connected car markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our growth strategy and product development programs and any other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

