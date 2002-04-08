CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glatfelter Corporation (: GLT), a leading global supplier of engineered materials, is pleased to announce continued progress in its partnership with Blue Ocean Closures (BOC) and ALPLA Group by working with The Absolut Company to develop an innovative natural fiber-based screw cap for Absolut Vodka’s iconic bottle.



Glatfelter and ALPLA will support BOC and their partnership with The Absolut Company by developing a cellulose-based cap that will be used on Absolut Vodka’s existing glass bottles. These uniquely designed caps will be made from airlaid material, resulting in a product that is recyclable and ocean biodegradable. Prototyping and final design of the caps will be completed in 2022, with plans to launch commercially in 2023.

“This partnership brings together like-minded companies that share similar sustainability goals focused on protecting our environment through the use of natural fiber-based materials,” said Chris Astley, Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer of Glatfelter. “We are excited to expand our partnership with ALPLA and BOC, now working with Absolut Vodka, to make more innovative and eco-friendly packaging solutions that will benefit generations to come.”

“We know that collaboration across the whole value chain sits at the heart of long-term progress and true environmental, economic, and social impact,” said Eric Näf, Director of Packaging Development at The Absolut Company. “As part of our circular way of thinking, we are delighted to be working with BOC to continue designing our single-use materials and using packaging innovation for the benefit of the planet.”

In addition, Glatfelter has been nominated as a finalist for the 2022 Packaging Europe Sustainability Award in the Recyclable Packaging (Pre-Commercialized) category for its partnership with BOC and ALPLA for their sustainable, fiber-based screw caps. This prestigious sustainability award is given to companies that demonstrate excellence in sustainability, innovation, and outstanding contributions to the packaging industry. Winners of this award will be revealed at the Innovation Horizon event held on November 14-15, 2022, in Amsterdam.

About Glatfelter

Glatfelter is a leading global supplier of engineered materials with a strong focus on innovation and sustainability. The Company’s high quality, technology-driven, innovative, and customizable nonwovens solutions can be found in products that are Enhancing Everyday Life®. These include personal care and hygiene products, food and beverage filtration, critical cleaning products, medical and personal protection, packaging products, as well as home improvement and industrial applications. Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, the Company’s 2021 net sales were $1.1 billion with approximately 3,250 employees worldwide. Glatfelter’s operations utilize a variety of manufacturing technologies including airlaid, wetlaid and spunlace with sixteen manufacturing sites located in the United States, Canada, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Spain, and the Philippines. The Company has sales offices in all major geographies serving customers under the Glatfelter and Sontara® brands. Additional information about Glatfelter may be found at www.glatfelter.com.