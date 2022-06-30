DURANGO, CO / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2022 / Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) (the "Company" or "RMCF"), today announced that it will host its first fiscal quarter 2023 earnings teleconference on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time. The Company will issue financial results after the market close on July 13.

Rob Sarlls, who was appointed Chief Executive Officer in May, will discuss the Company's first quarter results and provide an update on its evolving business strategy and recently introduced franchisee engagement initiatives.

"Relaunching our quarterly calls was an enthusiastically endorsed decision, and long overdue. The Company and the management team benefit, as well as our shareholders and all stakeholders, from open and consistent communication. It strengthens relationships, reinforces credibility, and helps build sustainable value. We continue to step up engagement with employees, franchisees, business partners, the investment community, and, most importantly, our customers."

Shareholders and interested parties may join the conference call by dialing 888.506.0062 and using access code 982001. International participants should dial 973.528.0011 and use access code 982001.

A replay of the conference call will be available one hour after completion of the call for 30 days by dialing 877.481.4010 and using access code 45920. International participants should dial 919.882.2331 and use passcode 45920 to access the replay.

A transcript of the call will be available at https://www.rmcf.com/InvestorRelations.aspx (RMCF Earnings Call July 14, 2022) approximately 24 hours after the call has ended.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc., headquartered in Durango, Colorado, is an international franchiser of gourmet chocolate, confection and self-serve frozen yogurt stores and a manufacturer of an extensive line of premium chocolates and other confectionery products. The Company, its subsidiaries and its franchisees and licensees operate more than 325 Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and self-serve frozen yogurt stores across the United States, South Korea, Qatar, the Republic of Panama, and The Republic of the Philippines. The Company's common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "RMCF."

