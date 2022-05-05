Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Repurchase program of Loomis' shares

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SOLNA, Sweden, June 1, 2022

SOLNA, Sweden, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Loomis AB has through the repurchase program that was resolved and communicated on May 5, 2022, and that is still being executed, repurchased 424,600 own shares as of May 31, 2022. The company's holding of own shares thereby amounts to 1,858,382 shares. The total amount of shares in the company, including the company's own shares, amount to 75,279,829.

This press release is also available on the company's website, www.loomis.com.

CONTACT:

Anders Haker
Chief Investor Relations Officer
Mobile: +1 281 795 8580
E-mail: [email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/loomis-ab/r/repurchase-program-of-loomis--shares,c3577891

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/51/3577891/1587246.pdf

Repurchase program of Loomisâ€™ shares

favicon.png?sn=IO75394&sd=2022-06-01 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/repurchase-program-of-loomis-shares-301558610.html

SOURCE Loomis AB

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO75394&Transmission_Id=202206010244PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO75394&DateId=20220601
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles