PR Newswire

SOLNA, Sweden, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Loomis AB has through the repurchase program that was resolved and communicated on May 5, 2022, and that is still being executed, repurchased 424,600 own shares as of May 31, 2022. The company's holding of own shares thereby amounts to 1,858,382 shares. The total amount of shares in the company, including the company's own shares, amount to 75,279,829.

This press release is also available on the company's website, www.loomis.com.

CONTACT:

Anders Haker

Chief Investor Relations Officer

Mobile: +1 281 795 8580

E-mail: [email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/loomis-ab/r/repurchase-program-of-loomis--shares,c3577891

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/51/3577891/1587246.pdf Repurchase program of Loomisâ€™ shares

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/repurchase-program-of-loomis-shares-301558610.html

SOURCE Loomis AB