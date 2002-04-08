HAMILTON, Bermuda, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teekay Corporation (Teekay or the Company) (:TK) today reported results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.



The full earnings release is available on the Company’s website here.

About Teekay

Teekay is a leading provider of international crude oil and other marine transportation services. Teekay provides these services directly and through its controlling ownership interest in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (: TNK), one of the world’s largest owners and operators of mid-sized crude tankers. The consolidated Teekay entities manage and operate total assets under management of approximately $2 billion, comprised of approximately 55 conventional tankers and other marine assets. With offices in 8 countries and approximately 2,500 seagoing and shore-based employees, Teekay provides a comprehensive set of marine services to the world’s leading energy companies.

Teekay’s common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the symbol “TK”.

For Investor Relations

enquiries contact: