IRVINE, Calif., May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biomerica, Inc. ( BMRA), (the “Company”) a global provider of advanced medical diagnostic and therapeutic products, announces CE Mark for its hp+detect™ diagnostic test that detects Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) bacteria. The Company will begin to market and sell its hp+detect™ diagnostic test in the European Union (EU) and other international countries following registration of the product in each country in which it is sold.

About hp+detect™

The Biomerica hp+detect™ product detects H. pylori bacteria which is estimated to infect 35% of the U.S. population and 45% of the population in Europe’s five largest countries. H. pylori infection is the strongest known risk factor for gastric cancer and gastric cancer is the third most common cause of cancer-related death worldwide. Physicians and medical centers will be able use hp+detect™ to diagnose H. pylori infection and monitor the safety and efficacy of treatment.

Biomerica’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Zack Irani stated, “As we await clearance from the FDA for hp+detect™ to be sold in the U.S., following our recent 510(k) submission, we are working to begin selling this product in the EU and other international countries. Attaining this CE Mark is a key step in the company’s commitment to bringing our diagnostic solution to the broader EU market.”

About Biomerica (BMRA)

Biomerica, Inc. (www.biomerica.com) is a global biomedical technology company that develops, patents, manufactures and markets advanced diagnostic and therapeutic products used at the point-of-care (in home and in physicians' offices) and in hospital/clinical laboratories for detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases. The Company's products are designed to enhance the health and well-being of people, while reducing total healthcare costs. Biomerica’s primary focus is on gastrointestinal and inflammatory diseases where the Company has multiple diagnostic and therapeutic products in development.

