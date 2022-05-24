PR Newswire

SiriusXM listeners nationwide get the live turn-by-turn broadcast of the biggest event on the INDYCAR calendar this Sunday, May 29

Fans can tune in to exclusive pre-race programming – "Brick by Brick," hosted by Indy 500 winner Tony Kanaan, and the "Off Track with Hinch and Rossi" podcast, hosted by Indy 500 winner Alexander Rossi and James Hinchcliffe

Helio Castroneves competes for historic 5th Indy 500 victory driving the No. 06 AutoNation/SiriusXM Honda for Meyer Shank Racing

NEW YORK, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SiriusXM, which airs live broadcasts of every NTT INDYCAR® SERIES race, announced today its on-track and off-track programming plans for the 106th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge.

SiriusXM listeners will have access to the live call of the race from Indianapolis Motor Speedway this Sunday, May 29. Pre-race coverage begins at 11:00 am ET, with the green flag scheduled to start the race at approximately 12:45 pm ET, on SiriusXM INDYCAR Nation (SiriusXM channel 160) and NBC Sports Audio (SiriusXM channel 85). SiriusXM INDYCAR Nation will also air the Indianapolis 500 Carb Day Practice session on Friday at 11:00 am ET.

Leading up to race day, INDYCAR fans can also tune in to exclusive programming hosted by two of the drivers who will be competing in the 2022 Indianapolis 500 field on Sunday.

Two episodes of Brick by Brick, SiriusXM's exclusive INDYCAR show hosted by 2004 series champion Tony Kanaan and Jack Arute, will air during Indianapolis 500 week. The show will air in its regular timeslot on Wednesday (7:00 – 8:00 pm ET) on the NBC Sports Audio channel. On Friday, Kanaan and Arute will host a special three-hour episode of the show from the SiriusXM set (1:00 – 4:00 pm ET) outside the Pagoda at Indianapolis Motor Speedway as part of the Carb Day festivities. Arute and Kanaan – who won the 2013 Indy 500 and will be competing in the race for the 21st time this weekend when he drives the No. 1 Honda for Chip Ganassi Racing – will interview many of the drivers in the 2022 Indy 500 field. The show will air Saturday (1:00, 4:00 and 7:00 pm ET) and Sunday (8:00 am ET) on the NBC Sports Audio channel and throughout the weekend on SiriusXM INDYCAR Nation.

Drivers James Hinchcliffe and Alexander Rossi will host a new episode of their SiriusXM podcast, Off Track with Hinch and Rossi, this week. Hinchcliffe is a six-time NTT INDYCAR SERIES race winner who has competed in the Indy 500 11 times. Rossi, a seven-time NTT INDYCAR SERIES race winner, won the Indianapolis 500 in 2016 as the first American rookie to win at Indianapolis since 1928 and will be competing in the race for the 7th time when he drives the No. 27 Honda for Andretti Autosport. Off Track with Hinch and Rossi is available on all major podcast platforms, and it will air prior to Sunday's race coverage on SiriusXM INDYCAR Nation.

2021 Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves will be competing to be the first driver in history to win a fifth Indy 500 title. SiriusXM will be along for the ride on his historic #drivefor5 as the co-title sponsor of the No. 06 AutoNation/SiriusXM Honda he drives for Meyer Shank Racing. SiriusXM will also co-sponsor the No. 60 Indy car driven by his MSR teammate, 2019 Indy 500 winner and 2016 NTT INDYCAR SERIES champion Simon Pagenaud.

SiriusXM's BPM channel will broadcast from the Indy 500 Snake Pit and air performances by Steve Aoki and more. The performances will air on Monday, May 30 on BPM (SiriusXM channel 51).

The SiriusXM INDYCAR Nation, NBC Sports Audio and BPM channels are available to subscribers nationwide on SiriusXM radios, the SXM App, and with Amazon Alexa, the Google Assistant or however they stream at home. Streaming access is included with all of SiriusXM's audio trials and most popular plans.

SiriusXM's Listen Free event runs from May 26 through June 6, so everyone can listen to the SiriusXM INDYCAR Nation channel and SiriusXM's coverage of the Indianapolis 500. During the Listen Free event, anyone can turn on an inactive satellite radio and listen to more than 100 SiriusXM channels for free, with no credit card required. Go to www.siriusxm.com/listenfreeinfo to learn more.

About SiriusXM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) is the leading audio entertainment company in North America, and the premier programmer and platform for subscription and digital advertising-supported audio products. SiriusXM's platforms collectively reach approximately 150 million listeners, the largest digital audio audience across paid and free tiers in North America, and deliver music, sports, talk, news, comedy, entertainment and podcasts. Pandora, a subsidiary of SiriusXM, is the largest ad-supported audio entertainment streaming service in the U.S. SiriusXM's subsidiaries Stitcher, Simplecast and AdsWizz make it a leader in podcast hosting, production, distribution, analytics and monetization. The Company's advertising sales arm, SXM Media, leverages its scale, cross-platform sales organization, and ad tech capabilities to deliver results for audio creators and advertisers. SiriusXM, through Sirius XM Canada Holdings, Inc., also offers satellite radio and audio entertainment in Canada. In addition to its audio entertainment businesses, SiriusXM offers connected vehicle services to automakers. For more about SiriusXM, please go to: www.siriusxm.com.

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future financial and operating results, our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions with respect to future operations, products and services; and other statements identified by words such as "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimated," "believe," "intend," "plan," "projection," "outlook" or words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond our control. Actual results and the timing of events may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements.

The following factors, among others, could cause actual results and the timing of events to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: we have been, and may continue to be, adversely affected by supply chain issues as a result of the global semiconductor supply shortage; we face substantial competition and that competition is likely to increase over time; if our efforts to attract and retain subscribers and listeners, or convert listeners into subscribers, are not successful, our business will be adversely affected; we engage in extensive marketing efforts and the continued effectiveness of those efforts is an important part of our business; we rely on third parties for the operation of our business, and the failure of third parties to perform could adversely affect our business; we may not realize the benefits of acquisitions and other strategic investments and initiatives; the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has introduced significant uncertainty to our business; a substantial number of our Sirius XM service subscribers periodically cancel their subscriptions and we cannot predict how successful we will be at retaining customers; our ability to profitably attract and retain subscribers to our Sirius XM service as our marketing efforts reach more price-sensitive consumers is uncertain; our business depends in part on the auto industry; failure of our satellites would significantly damage our business; our Sirius XM service may experience harmful interference from wireless operations; our Pandora ad-supported business has suffered a substantial and consistent loss of monthly active users, which may adversely affect our Pandora business; our failure to convince advertisers of the benefits of our Pandora ad-supported service could harm our business; if we are unable to maintain revenue growth from our advertising products our results of operations will be adversely affected; changes in mobile operating systems and browsers may hinder our ability to sell advertising and market our services; if we fail to accurately predict and play music, comedy or other content that our Pandora listeners enjoy, we may fail to retain existing and attract new listeners; privacy and data security laws and regulations may hinder our ability to market our services, sell advertising and impose legal liabilities; consumer protection laws and our failure to comply with them could damage our business; failure to comply with FCC requirements could damage our business; if we fail to protect the security of personal information about our customers, we could be subject to costly government enforcement actions and private litigation and our reputation could suffer; interruption or failure of our information technology and communications systems could impair the delivery of our service and harm our business; the market for music rights is changing and is subject to significant uncertainties; our Pandora services depend upon maintaining complex licenses with copyright owners, and these licenses contain onerous terms; the rates we must pay for "mechanical rights" to use musical works on our Pandora service have increased substantially and these new rates may adversely affect our business; failure to protect our intellectual property or actions by third parties to enforce their intellectual property rights could substantially harm our business and operating results; some of our services and technologies may use "open source" software, which may restrict how we use or distribute our services or require that we release the source code subject to those licenses; rapid technological and industry changes and new entrants could adversely impact our services; we have a significant amount of indebtedness, and our debt contains certain covenants that restrict our operations; we are a "controlled company" within the meaning of the NASDAQ listing rules and, as a result, qualify for, and rely on, exemptions from certain corporate governance requirements; while we currently pay a quarterly cash dividend to holders of our common stock, we may change our dividend policy at any time; our principal stockholder has significant influence, including over actions requiring stockholder approval, and its interests may differ from the interests of other holders of our common stock; if we are unable to attract and retain qualified personnel, our business could be harmed; our facilities could be damaged by natural catastrophes or terrorist activities; the unfavorable outcome of pending or future litigation could have an adverse impact on our operations and financial condition; we may be exposed to liabilities that other entertainment service providers would not customarily be subject to; and our business and prospects depend on the strength of our brands. Additional factors that could cause our results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2022, which are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and available at the SEC's Internet site (http://www.sec.gov). The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any intention or obligation to update any forward looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this communication.

Source: SiriusXM

Media contacts for SiriusXM:

Andrew FitzPatrick, [email protected]

Kevin Bruns, [email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/indianapolis-500-live-on-siriusxm-301554051.html

SOURCE Sirius XM Holdings Inc.