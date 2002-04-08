BASKING RIDGE, N.J., June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Frontline will formally introduce the newest member of the Verizon First Responder Advisory Council (VFRAC) at next week’s 2022 National Sheriffs’ Association annual conference.



Sheriff Susan Benton (Ret.), who joins the council as its 14th member, was the first female sheriff elected in a general election in the history of the state of Florida and brings more than 35 years of law enforcement experience to her new role.



Most recently, Benton served as the Sheriff of Highlands County, Fla., from 2005-2017. She was also the first woman elected as the president of the Florida Sheriffs Association in the organization’s 115-year history. Benton was inducted into the Florida Women’s Hall of Fame in 2013. She is a Miami native.



"I am honored to join the distinguished public safety leaders who comprise the Verizon First Responder Advisory Council," said Benton. "As a member of the VFRAC I will be working with the Verizon Frontline team to help ensure that Sheriffs organizations across the country have the best communication and technology solutions available to help them serve their communities."



The VFRAC advises Verizon on various aspects of its work with public safety agencies including strategy, product development and public policy initiatives, helping to ensure the services and solutions developed for public safety meet the needs of first responders.



Verizon Frontline is the advanced network and technology built for first responders – developed over nearly three decades of partnership with public safety officials and agencies on the front lines – to meet their unique and evolving needs.

