NEENAH, WI, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plexus ( PLXS) announced today it will attend the Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference on June 7, 2022. During the conference on June 7, 2022, Stifel will host a fireside chat with Plexus’ management team at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The fireside chat will be available via live webcast.



What: Plexus Fireside Chat and Webcast at the Stifel 2022 Cross Sector Insight Conference

When: Tuesday, June 7 at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Where: Participants are encouraged to join the live webcast by accessing the following link:

https://wsw.com/webcast/stifel68/plxs/2138099

Replay: The webcast will be available through the following link for 90 days following the live event: https://wsw.com/webcast/stifel68/plxs/2138099



Investor and Media Contact

Shawn Harrison

+1.920.969.6325

[email protected]

About Plexus Corp. – The Product Realization Company

Since 1979, Plexus has been partnering with companies to create the products that build a better world. We are a team of over 20,000 individuals who are dedicated to providing Design and Development, Supply Chain Solutions, New Product Introduction, Manufacturing and Aftermarket Services. Plexus is a global leader that specializes in serving customers in industries with highly complex products and demanding regulatory environments. Plexus delivers customer service excellence to leading companies by providing innovative, comprehensive solutions throughout a product’s lifecycle. For more information about Plexus, visit our website at www.plexus.com.



