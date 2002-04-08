ORLANDO, FL, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Branded Legacy, Inc. ( BLEG), a holding company focused on the commercial development of hemp and cannabinoid-infused beverages, along with an array of CBD topicals and tinctures is pleased to announce a new blend of gummies on the horizon.



In an industry where everything is changing rapidly it is incredibly important to stay ahead of the curve and capitalize on exciting new products. Delta 9 is just that. It allows us to stay under the legal limit but gives our customers some THC to provide the relief they are looking for. Delta 9 has been used in treatment for calmness, muscle relaxation, stress relief, improving moods and other benefits. The Delta strain continues to set the bar high for mind/body recovery as well. We’ll be looking to blend delta 9 with delta 8 so that we provide a stable lower dose product.



These new products will come in multiple flavors starting with green apple and mango. We’ll also be looking to add tropical drink flavors such as mimosa, strawberry daiquiri, and pina colada! Delta 9 blend will also be available in tincture form and cartridge form shortly after.



The Company’s new THC-0/Delta-8 gummies continue to thrive. Company has sold out of both flavors again and have placed its biggest order to date to ensure all customers shelves stay stocked. Partnership with All In Extracts, LLC has helped propel gummy sales by more than 50% with its THC-0/Delta-8 blend.



Brandon White, President of Branded Legacy, Inc., stated, “We as a company will continue to evolve and differentiate ourselves from other brands. This new Delta-9/Delta-8 blend is just another avenue in that goal. We’ve seen great success with our THC-0/Delta-8 Blend and we are excited to add this new blend to our growing list of products. Most importantly we are listening to what our customers are looking for in a CBD product and are laser focused on delivering that product to the masses."



About Spikes CBDX: Spikes CBDX is a line of CBD products designed to assist athletes perform better, recover faster, and avoid injuries. The Company believes that post workout recovery, with Spikes CBDX products, can lower inflammation, aid in making your body stronger, and help recover from injuries naturally. The CBD line also targets individuals who are looking for pain relief, better sleep, faster recovery and lowering inflammation. Spikes CBDX provides tinctures, lotions, moisturizer, and cryo-gel roll-ons. To view all the Spikes CBDX products please visit: spikescbdx.com.



About Elev8 Hemp: Elev8 Hemp’s mission is simple: craft the highest-quality, organic hemp products for consumers in search of a healthier, happier lifestyle. Everyone needs to get the proper amount of healthy proteins to keep them feeling better and more energetic. We source only the best organic hemp protein powders—naturally full of powerhouse amino acids and Omegas-3, 6, and 9—so we can infuse your daily coffee and tea with an abundance of minerals, vitamins, antioxidants, and fiber. www.elev8hemp.com



About Versatile Industries: Versatile Industries, LLC has a mission to help companies enter the Hemp and CBD markets by leveraging the buying power of multiple companies. In doing this it brings lower costs and minimum order quantities (MOQ) to our customers. The Company believes that reducing the money that gets tied up in inventory allows for increased marketing spend for small business owners. Versatile Industries feels compelled to help businesses enter new markets by limiting the cost of entry while maintaining profitable margins, creating a recipe for long term business partnerships.



Safe Harbor Statement:

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.

