Gloperba is an FDA-approved, oral medication for treating painful gout flares in adults.

Gout is a painful arthritic disorder affecting an estimated 8.7 million people in the United States 1 . As gout cases increase every year, treatment requirements increase. The gout treatment market is large and projected to be $8.3 billion in the US by 2025 and has a compound annual growth rate of 16% with a well-defined area of unmet need.

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scilex Holding Company (“Scilex”), a nearly 100% (or over 99.9%) majority-owned subsidiary of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. ( SRNE, “Sorrento”), a commercial biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing non-opioid therapies for patients with acute and chronic pain, has entered into a license and commercialization agreement (the “Agreement”) with RxOmeg Therapeutics LLC, a/k/a Romeg Therapeutics, LLC (“ROMEG”), for the exclusive right to market and distribute in the US Gloperba, an oral solution for adults suffering from gout. Gloperba is the first liquid oral version of the anti-gout medicine colchicine indicated for the prophylaxis of painful gout flares in adults and was made available in the United States in 2020. Exclusivity under the Agreement is limited to the life of the applicable patents.

Gout pain can be excruciating and is a form of inflammatory arthritis that develops in some people who have high levels of uric acid in their blood. It can cause sudden severe episodes of pain and can be disabling with tenderness, warmth and swelling. Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, colchicine and corticosteroids are used majority of time first line to treat acute gout. The US is observed to have a high prevalence of gout, owing to lifestyle issues such as high alcohol intake, obesity, and smoking.

Gout attacks can occur suddenly, often waking one up in the middle of the night with the sensation of burning in the affected joint which is hot, swollen and so tender that even the weight of the bedsheet on it may seem intolerable. Most patients are diagnosed after presenting to an MD with excruciating pain in a peripheral joint which is identified as a gout flare. Gout patients may have anywhere from few to several flares per year, with a subset developing chronic and relapsing gout. Gout can become a chronic condition if left untreated.

Gloperba is taken orally like cough syrup. The dosage of 0.6mg per 5ml (teaspoon) can fill that important void in treatment where patients may have difficulty swallowing pills. It can also provide more adjustable dosing, titration and dose-reduction options in specific populations, especially for gout patients with renal or hepatic impairment and reduce side effects with the goal to improve patient convenience and disease management.

“The collaboration with Scilex represents an exciting milestone for the ROMEG team, and is good news for gout patients and physicians. Existing therapies for gout do not adequately address physician need to adjust dosages to manage the toxicity profile for patients with specific impairments, side effects, common drug-drug interactions, and age-related health disorders. We are confident that Scilex is the ideal organization to bring Gloperba, a novel product formulation that addresses this unmet medical need, to more physicians and their patients in need of effective non-opioid gout relief. We are proud of the impact Gloperba has made and we are excited to see this product reach its full potential as part of the Scilex product portfolio.” said Indu Muni, Ph.D., Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ROMEG.

“Scilex is very pleased to offer another commercial non-opioid product for treating acute and chronic pain. We look forward to commercializing Gloperba with our very experienced commercial and managed care team at Scilex.” said Henry Ji, Ph.D., Executive Chairman of Scilex and Chairman and CEO of Sorrento.

“This licensing agreement will accelerate our strong commitment to bringing novel formulations that are opioid sparing and non-addictive for millions of acute and chronic pain patients. Gloperba has the potential to have a major impact on how doctors treat the increasing number of gout patients and complements our programs and pipeline of non-opioid agents very well. We are very excited about our partnership with ROMEG and to draw on our depth of knowledge of the target pain physician community and strong acceptance of ZTlido by the pain specialists to help position Gloperba as the best-in-class prophylaxis agent for prevention of painful gout conditions,” said Jaisim Shah, CEO of Scilex.

About Scilex Holding Company

Scilex Holding Company, a nearly 100% (or over 99.9%) majority-owned subsidiary of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., is an innovative revenue-generating company focused on acquiring, developing and commercialization of non-opioid pain management products for treatment of acute and chronic pain. Scilex is uncompromising in its focus to become the global pain management leader committed to social, environmental, economic, and ethical principles to responsibly develop pharmaceutical products to maximize quality of life. Highly positive results from the Phase III Pivotal Trial C.L.E.A.R Program for SEMDEXATM, its novel, non-opioid product for the treatment of lumbosacral radicular pain (sciatica), were announced in March 2022. Scilex targets indications with high unmet needs and large market opportunities with non-opioid therapies for the treatment of patients with moderate to severe pain. Scilex launched its first commercial product in October 2018 and is developing its late-stage pipeline, which includes a pivotal Phase 3 candidate and one Phase 2 and one Phase 1 candidate. Its commercial product, ZTlido® (lidocaine topical system) 1.8%, or ZTlido®, is a prescription lidocaine topical product approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the relief of pain associated with postherpetic neuralgia, which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain. Scilex’s three product candidates are SP-102 (injectable dexamethasone sodium phosphate viscous gel product containing 10 mg dexamethasone), or SEMDEXA™, a Phase 3, novel, viscous gel formulation of a widely used corticosteroid for epidural injections to treat lumbosacral radicular pain, or sciatica, with FDA Fast Track status; SP-103 (lidocaine topical system) 5.4%, a Phase 2, triple-strength formulation of ZTlido®, for the treatment of low back pain; and SP-104, 4.5 mg Delayed Burst Release Low Dose Naltrexone Hydrochloride (DBR-LDN) Capsule, for the treatment of chronic pain, fibromyalgia in multiple Phase 1 programs expected to be initiated this year. For further information regarding the SP-102 Phase 3 efficacy trial, see NCT identifier NCT03372161 – Corticosteroid Lumbar Epidural Analgesia for Radiculopathy – Full Text View – ClinicalTrials.gov.

Scilex Holding Company is headquartered in Palo Alto, California, with operations in both Palo Alto and San Diego, California. For further information please visit www.scilexholding.com.

About ROMEG Therapeutics, LLC

ROMEG Therapeutics, LLC, is a privately held specialty pharmaceutical company based in Woburn, Mass. The company’s mission is to develop new FDA-approved therapies by formulating novel dosage forms, improving the design and function of existing approved drugs, and expanding clinical indications for use of those drugs, thereby bringing greater value to earlier scientific discovery. The company is focused on developing a broad intellectual property portfolio to offer novel therapies to provide patients and physicians better treatment options. For more information, visit www.romegrx.com.

About Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc.

Sorrento is a clinical and commercial stage biopharmaceutical company developing new therapies to treat cancer, pain (non-opioid treatments), autoimmune disease and COVID-19. Sorrento’s multimodal, multipronged approach to fighting cancer is made possible by its extensive immuno-oncology platforms, including key assets such as fully human antibodies (“G-MAB™ library”), immuno-cellular therapies (“DAR-T™”), antibody-drug conjugates (“ADCs”), and oncolytic virus (“Seprehvec™”). Sorrento is also developing potential antiviral therapies and vaccines against coronaviruses, including Abivertinib, COVISHIELD™ and COVI-MSC™; and diagnostic test solutions, including COVIMARK™.

Sorrento’s commitment to life-enhancing therapies for patients is also demonstrated by our effort to advance a first-in-class (TRPV1 agonist) non-opioid pain management small molecule, resiniferatoxin (“RTX”), and SP-102 (10 mg, dexamethasone sodium phosphate viscous gel) (SEMDEXA™), a novel, viscous gel formulation of a widely used corticosteroid for epidural injections to treat lumbosacral radicular pain, or sciatica, and to commercialize ZTlido® (lidocaine topical system) 1.8% for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia (PHN). RTX has been cleared for a Phase II trial for intractable pain associated with cancer and a Phase II trial in osteoarthritis patients. Positive final results from the Phase III Pivotal Trial C.L.E.A.R. Program for SEMDEXA™, its novel, non-opioid product for the treatment of lumbosacral radicular pain (sciatica), were announced in March 2022. ZTlido® was approved by the FDA on February 28, 2018.

For more information visit www.sorrentotherapeutics.com

About Vickers Vantage Corp. I

Vickers Vantage Corp. I is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

