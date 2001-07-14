Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE: NTZ) (“Natuzzi” or the “Company” and, together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”) announced today that the Company’s shareholders have approved a new stock option plan for the Group’s personnel (the “Plan”) and all related documents at an extraordinary shareholders’ meeting of the Company held on July 1, 2022, and have authorized the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) to carry out, in one or more tranches, the capital increase without preemptive rights that will be necessary to issue ordinary shares of the Company to employees under the Plan.

For further information on the terms and conditions of the Plan, please see the press release issued by the Company on May 19, 2022.

