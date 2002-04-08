DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopBuild Corp. (:BLD), a leading installer and specialty distributor of insulation and building material products to the construction industry in the United States and Canada, will release its second quarter 2022 results prior to 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 2. The Company will host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time that same day to review its financial results.



Live Call: US/Canada callers dial (877) 407-9037

A live, listen-only webcast can be accessed through the Company’s Web site at www.topbuild.com. A replay of the call will also be available on the Company’s web site.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida, is a leading installer and specialty distributor of insulation and building material products to the construction industry in the United States and Canada. We provide insulation installation services nationwide through our contractor services business which has approximately 235 branches located across the United States. We distribute building and mechanical insulation, insulation accessories and other building product materials for the residential, commercial, and industrial end markets through our Specialty Distribution business. Our specialty distribution network encompasses approximately 175 branches. To learn more about TopBuild please visit our website at www.topbuild.com.

