Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

7817 COOPER ROAD CINCINNATI, OH 45242

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 130 stocks valued at a total of $102.00Mil. The top holdings were SPTM(4.83%), MOAT(4.10%), and PG(3.45%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AMZN by 5,111 shares. The trade had a 0.69% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $125.73.

On 07/05/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $113.055 per share and a market cap of $1,149.00Bil. The stock has returned -36.17% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 54.50, a price-book ratio of 8.58, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.83 and a price-sales ratio of 2.44.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.59, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 4,600-share investment in NAS:FITB. Previously, the stock had a 0.16% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $37.66 during the quarter.

On 07/05/2022, Fifth Third Bancorp traded for a price of $33.33 per share and a market cap of $22.81Bil. The stock has returned -9.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Fifth Third Bancorp has a price-earnings ratio of 9.53, a price-book ratio of 1.27, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.02 and a price-sales ratio of 3.09.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 4,534-share investment in NAS:PACW. Previously, the stock had a 0.16% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $32.53 during the quarter.

On 07/05/2022, PacWest Bancorp traded for a price of $27.4 per share and a market cap of $3.21Bil. The stock has returned -32.30% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PacWest Bancorp has a price-earnings ratio of 5.64, a price-book ratio of 0.90 and a price-sales ratio of 2.52.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.62, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 6,003-share investment in NYSE:OHI. Previously, the stock had a 0.16% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $28.5 during the quarter.

On 07/05/2022, Omega Healthcare Investors Inc traded for a price of $28.39 per share and a market cap of $6.66Bil. The stock has returned -13.71% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 15.14, a price-book ratio of 1.73, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 75.70, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.44 and a price-sales ratio of 6.72.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 6,700-share investment in NYSE:VICI. Previously, the stock had a 0.16% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $29.47 during the quarter.

On 07/05/2022, VICI Properties Inc traded for a price of $30.36 per share and a market cap of $29.12Bil. The stock has returned 3.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, VICI Properties Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.24, a price-book ratio of 1.50, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.11, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 25.33 and a price-sales ratio of 12.18.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

