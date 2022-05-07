Red Spruce Capital, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 88 stocks valued at a total of $150.00Mil. The top holdings were GOOGL(5.26%), BSCO(4.77%), and BSCQ(4.54%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Red Spruce Capital, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 10,275 shares in NYSE:RLI, giving the stock a 0.8% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $114.57 during the quarter.

On 07/05/2022, RLI Corp traded for a price of $116.4 per share and a market cap of $5.27Bil. The stock has returned 13.61% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, RLI Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 20.94, a price-book ratio of 4.58, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.98, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.81 and a price-sales ratio of 4.58.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 21,411-share investment in NYSE:ROL. Previously, the stock had a 0.43% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $34.35 during the quarter.

On 07/05/2022, Rollins Inc traded for a price of $34.98 per share and a market cap of $17.23Bil. The stock has returned 2.46% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Rollins Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 52.22, a price-book ratio of 15.56, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.70, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 32.18 and a price-sales ratio of 6.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 4,760 shares in NYSE:J, giving the stock a 0.4% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $135.36 during the quarter.

On 07/05/2022, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc traded for a price of $124.11 per share and a market cap of $15.96Bil. The stock has returned -5.23% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 43.25, a price-book ratio of 2.63, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.61, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.29 and a price-sales ratio of 1.11.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.08, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 4,209 shares in ARCA:VTV, giving the stock a 0.37% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $140.35 during the quarter.

On 07/05/2022, Vanguard Value ETF traded for a price of $131.74 per share and a market cap of $94.76Bil. The stock has returned -1.43% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a price-book ratio of 2.59.

The guru sold out of their 1,344-share investment in NYSE:TYL. Previously, the stock had a 0.34% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $367.59 during the quarter.

On 07/05/2022, Tyler Technologies Inc traded for a price of $340.13 per share and a market cap of $14.11Bil. The stock has returned -27.28% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tyler Technologies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 87.66, a price-book ratio of 5.90, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 10.96, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 43.11 and a price-sales ratio of 8.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.62, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

