Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI), a leading global healthcare solutions company, today announced that it recently received the 2022 Supplier Legacy Award from Premier Inc. The award recognizes Owens & Minor’s long-standing history of consistently supporting Premier network members. Owens & Minor leadership was in attendance at Premier’s annual Breakthrough Awards, June 21—23, to receive the award.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220706005446/en/

Mike Alkire, President & CEO, Premier; Susan Czajkowski, John Crankshaw, Katie Acker, Matt Gattuso and Dave Myers of Owens & Minor; David Hargraves, SVP of Supply Chain, Premier; and Andy Brailo, Chief Customer Officer, Premier, are pictured during the award presentation. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We know the complexities faced by hospitals, health systems and other providers as they strive to deliver excellent clinical care for their patients while also responsibly managing costs,” commented Edward A. Pesicka, President and CEO, Owens & Minor. “We’re proud to be recognized by Premier and its members for consistently and reliably supporting their efforts in attaining those goals. Through our product manufacturing and broad supply services, Owens & Minor remains laser focused on supporting Premier and its members, like all Owens & Minor customers, as we fulfill our mission of Empowering Our Customers to Advance Healthcare. This award is dedicated with gratitude to our incredible teammates around the world that support our customers every day.”

This year marks the seventh that Owens & Minor has received the Premier Supplier Legacy Award. Owens & Minor was also previously recognized by Premier in 2021 with its COVID-19 Award for Most Supportive Supplier in recognition of the company’s rapid response during the earliest days of the pandemic, implementing robust safety protocols and ramping up Owens & Minor’s Americas-based PPE manufacturing to help maintain supply resiliency.

“Owens & Minor supports Premier members by offering valuable products and services that help to lower supply chain costs and improve operating efficiencies,” said David A. Hargraves, Senior Vice President, Supply Chain, Premier. “We’re honored to recognize them as a Legacy Award recipient.”

Learn more about how Owens & Minor is helping healthcare customers through its industry-leading distribution and supply chain solutions at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.owens-minor.com%2Fdistribution%2F.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) is a Fortune 500 global healthcare solutions company integrating product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. Owens & Minor drives visibility, control and efficiency for patients, providers and healthcare professionals across the supply chain with proprietary technology and solutions, an extensive product portfolio, an Americas-based manufacturing footprint for personal protective equipment (PPE) and surgical products, as well as a robust portfolio of products and services for patients managing chronic and acute conditions in the home setting. Operating continuously since 1882 from its headquarters in Richmond, Va., Owens & Minor is a 140-year-old company powered by more than 20,000 global teammates. Learn more at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.owens-minor.com, follow @Owens_Minor on Twitter and connect on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2Fowens-%26amp%3B-minor.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220706005446/en/