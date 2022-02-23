SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. ( GBT, Financial) ( GBT) today announced a new partnership with New York Jets running back Tevin Coleman and his wife, Akilah, whose 4-year-old daughter lives with sickle cell disease (SCD), with the goal of educating, inspiring, and raising awareness about SCD – especially among other parents and caregivers. Starting today, just ahead of World Sickle Cell Day on June 19, 2022, which also happens to be Father’s Day, the Colemans will be sharing their family’s story as part of Sickle Cell Speaks, GBT’s education campaign that highlights authentic stories of those living with sickle cell to raise awareness and dispel misconceptions about the disease.

“As a dad and husband, there’s nothing more important than the health of my family. This World Sickle Cell Day and Father’s Day, I am especially grateful for my daughter, Nazaneen, who lives and thrives with sickle cell disease,” said Tevin Coleman, New York Jets running back and sickle cell dad. “Too many children and adults with sickle cell go untreated, don’t have regular checkups, and only get care when they suffer from symptoms. By sharing our family’s story, we hope to inspire other families and warriors through their journeys to learn all they can and get the early and proactive care that’s best for them.”

Tevin and Akilah will share their playbook for families impacted by sickle cell via media opportunities, in-person appearances, social media, and sickle cell community engagement. To learn more, follow Tevin Coleman on Twitter and Instagram, Akilah Coleman on Twitter and Instagram, and Sickle Cell Speaks on Instagram and Facebook.

“We are excited to partner with Tevin Coleman and his wonderful family to shine the light on their story as we join the sickle cell community in recognizing World Sickle Cell Day,” said Kim Smith-Whitley, M.D., executive vice president and head of research and development of GBT and a pediatric hematologist caring for SCD patients for more than 30 years. “The Colemans have taken important steps to build a foundation of healthy habits and support for their daughter that we hope will help other families create their own playbook for tackling sickle cell, along with the resources available on Sickle Cell Speaks.”

Sickle cell disease (SCD) affects more than 100,000 people in the United States,1 an estimated 52,000 people in Europe,2 and millions of people throughout the world, particularly among those whose ancestors are from sub-Saharan Africa.3 It also affects people of Hispanic, South Asian, Southern European and Middle Eastern ancestry.4 SCD is a lifelong inherited rare blood disorder that impacts hemoglobin, a protein carried by red blood cells that delivers oxygen to tissues and organs throughout the body.4 Due to a genetic mutation, individuals with SCD form abnormal hemoglobin known as sickle hemoglobin. When sickle hemoglobin becomes deoxygenated, it polymerizes to form rods, which deforms the red blood cells into sickled – crescent-shaped, rigid – cells.4,5,6 The recurrent sickling process causes destruction of the red blood cells and hemolytic anemia (low hemoglobin due to red blood cell destruction) and blockages in capillaries and small blood vessels (vaso-occlusion), which impede the flow of blood and oxygen delivery throughout the body, commonly referred to as vaso-occlusive crises (VOCs). The diminished oxygen delivery to tissues and organs can lead to life-threatening complications, including stroke and irreversible organ damage.5,6,7,8 Complications of SCD can begin in early childhood and can include neurocognitive impairment, acute chest syndrome, and silent and overt stroke, among other serious issues.9 Approximately 16,000 of those affected by SCD in the U.S. are children ages 4 to 11 years old.10 Early intervention and treatment of SCD have shown potential to modify the course of this disease, reduce symptoms and events, prevent long-term organ damage, and extend life expectancy.5

Global Blood Therapeutics ( GBT, Financial) is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and delivery of life-changing treatments that provide hope to underserved patient communities, starting with sickle cell disease (SCD). Founded in 2011, GBT is delivering on its goal to transform the treatment and care of SCD, a lifelong, devastating inherited blood disorder. The company has introduced Oxbryta® (voxelotor), the first FDA-approved medicine that directly inhibits sickle hemoglobin (HbS) polymerization, the root cause of red blood cell sickling in SCD. GBT is also advancing its pipeline program in SCD with inclacumab, a P-selectin inhibitor in Phase 3 development to address pain crises associated with the disease, and GBT021601 (GBT601), the company’s next generation HbS polymerization inhibitor. In addition, GBT’s drug discovery teams are working on new targets to develop the next generation of treatments for SCD. To learn more, please visit www.gbt.com and follow the company on Twitter @GBT_news.

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements containing the words “will,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “believes,” “forecast,” “estimates,” “expects” and “intends,” or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on GBT’s current expectations and actual results could differ materially. Statements in this press release may include statements that are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. GBT intends these forward-looking statements, including statements regarding GBT’s priorities, dedication, commitment, focus, goals, mission, vision and positioning; the partnership with Mr. Coleman and his family and related activities and expectations; safety, efficacy and mechanism of action of Oxbryta and other product characteristics; impacting the treatment, course and care of SCD; safety, efficacy, mechanism of action, advancement and potential of GBT’s drug candidates and pipeline; and working on new targets and discovering, developing and delivering treatments, to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act, and GBT makes this statement for purposes of complying with those safe harbor provisions. These forward-looking statements reflect GBT’s current views about its plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to the company and on assumptions the company has made. GBT can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved, and, furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond GBT’s control, including, without limitation, risks and uncertainties relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the extent and duration of the impact on GBT’s business, including commercialization activities, regulatory efforts, research and development, corporate development activities and operating results, which will depend on future developments that are highly uncertain and cannot be accurately predicted, such as the ultimate duration of the pandemic, travel restrictions, quarantines, social distancing and business closure requirements in the U.S. and in other countries, and the effectiveness of actions taken globally to contain and treat the disease; the risks that GBT is continuing to establish its commercialization capabilities and may not be able to successfully commercialize Oxbryta; risks associated with GBT’s dependence on third parties for research, development, manufacture, distribution and commercialization activities; government and third-party payer actions, including those relating to reimbursement and pricing; risks and uncertainties relating to competitive treatments and other changes that may limit demand for Oxbryta; the risks regulatory authorities may require additional studies or data to support continued commercialization of Oxbryta; the risks that drug-related adverse events may be observed during commercialization or clinical development; data and results may not meet regulatory requirements or otherwise be sufficient for further development, regulatory review or approval; compliance with obligations under the Pharmakon loan; and the timing and progress of activities under GBT’s collaboration, license and distribution agreements; along with those risks set forth in GBT’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, and in GBT’s most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties and other important factors in GBT’s subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, GBT assumes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

