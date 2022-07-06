Senior leadership realignment focused on continuing to deliver sales growth and enhanced profitability.

EAGAN, MN / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2022 / Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT), a leading manufacturer of athletic training, physical therapy, and rehabilitation products, today announced changes to its management team. John Krier, Dynatronics' CEO, will resume his role as Chief Financial Officer in addition to retaining his position as CEO. Mike Withers, a highly experienced information technology executive, is joining the Company as Chief Information Officer. These appointments are designed to streamline operations, improve profitability and continue to generate above-market revenue growth.

Management Realigned and Strengthened

CEO John Krier announced "When our former CEO Brian Baker returned to Dynatronics as our Chief Operating Officer in January 2022, the board and I began to discuss me returning to my triple role of CEO, CFO, and commercial growth leader, which I held prior to November 2020." As part of this leadership streamlining, Norm Roegner, our current CFO, will be leaving in July 2022.

In his tenure as CFO, Norm strengthened the finance department, and improved operating and financial discipline. "We greatly appreciate Norm's many important contributions, recognize the notable company achievements during his time, and wish him much success going forward," said Mr. Krier.

"Dynatronics is an extraordinary company and it has been an honor to serve as CFO," said Norm Roegner. "I am proud of our collective achievements and am very pleased the Company is well-positioned for long-term growth."

Chief Information Officer Joining Management Team

Mike Withers will join Dynatronics in July 2022 as its Chief Information Officer and a member of its management team. The CIO position had been vacant since 2020. Mr. Withers will ensure the Company's enterprise-wide IT systems align with Dynatroncs' operational objectives, including de novo system implementations and system upgrades. "We are excited to welcome Mike to Dynatronics. He is known for his 20+ years of experience leading information systems teams and projects for dynamic, multinational companies with a track record of excellence and comes to Dynatronics with a working familiarity with this management team," said Mr. Krier.

Before joining Dynatronics, Mr. Withers was the Vice President of Information Technology at SeaSpine, a medical technology company. His industry experience includes medical technology, aerospace, software, telecommunications, networking, and entertainment. Mr. Withers holds a Master of Business Administration in Information Systems from California State University and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from California State Polytechnic University.

