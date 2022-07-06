This release is a correction of the release distributed at 7am this morning which was missing a portion of the content

Court Issues Favorable Claim Construction Order in LGE Case and Sets Trial Schedule for Hisense and TCL Cases

PTAB Issues Unfavorable Decision on ‘108 Patent

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2022 / ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCQB:PRKR) announced today a number of recent rulings with respect to its patent infringement cases in the Western District of Texas and related PTAB proceedings.

ParkerVision v. Intel (case 6:20-cv-00108) : The Court granted ParkerVision's motion to file an amended complaint in its patent infringement action against Intel which adds the claim of willful infringement to the case. In the same order, the Court denied an Intel motion to strike ParkerVision's final infringement contentions.

: The Court granted ParkerVision's motion to file an amended complaint in its patent infringement action against Intel which adds the claim of willful infringement to the case. In the same order, the Court denied an Intel motion to strike ParkerVision's final infringement contentions. ParkerVision v. LG Electronics (case 6:21-cv-00520) : The Court issued its claim construction order in which the majority of the terms were decided in ParkerVision's favor. Nearly all of the terms disputed by the parties were identical to those terms construed by the Court in ParkerVision v. Intel and other cases, and the Court adopted the same constructions.

: The Court issued its claim construction order in which the majority of the terms were decided in ParkerVision's favor. Nearly all of the terms disputed by the parties were identical to those terms construed by the Court in and other cases, and the Court adopted the same constructions. ParkerVision v. Hisense (case 6:21-cv-00870) and ParkerVision v. TCL (case 6:20-cv-00945) : The Court issued a scheduling order setting a trial commencement date of February 13, 2023.

and : The Court issued a scheduling order setting a trial commencement date of February 13, 2023. The Patent Trial and Appeal Board ("PTAB") issued its final decision in Intel's IPR action against claims of the ParkerVision patent no. 8,190,108 ("the ‘108 Patent") determining that all of the challenged claims of the ‘108 Patent are unpatentable. The ‘108 Patent is one of eight patents in ParkerVision's second infringement case against Intel in the Western District of Texas (case 6:20-cv-00562). In February 2022, the parties filed a joint scheduling motion with the court that provided for ParkerVision's narrowing of the second case to a total of seven patents by dismissing either the ‘108 Patent or an alternative patent, following the PTAB's ruling on the ‘108 Patent.

Jeffrey Parker, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ParkerVision stated, "We are pleased with the court's ruling allowing ParkerVision to assert its claims of willfulness against Intel. While the amended complaint is currently sealed as Intel claims the redactions are required to protect its' confidential business information, we disagree and are asking the court to remove the majority of these redactions. Counsel filed the amended complaint based on Intel emails recently attained in discovery and believes these emails indicate Intel's knowledge of ParkerVision's patented technology in this case. A finding of willfulness by a jury can result in enhanced damages as determined by the district court judge."

Mr. Parker continued, "With the claim construction order in our case against LGE, the Texas court has remained consistent in its previous claim construction orders across all of our pending cases and has not reconsidered its determinations despite repeated requests by defendants to re-construe the same terms."

Commenting on the recent PTAB ruling, Mr. Parker stated, "ParkerVision's ‘108 Patent is only one of several patents that are asserted in our second trial against Intel and the invalidation of these patent claims does not have a material impact on this case."

Parker continued, ‘What is disappointing regarding the PTAB's ruling is their disregard for two different Article III Federal District Court's decisions that defined a key term of the patent. The PTAB created its own definition of the same term and then combined three separate prior art references to support their decision that the majority of the claims were obvious."

There are no additional IPR's pending with respect to any of the patents currently asserted against Intel.

About ParkerVision

ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCQB:PRKR) invents, develops, and licenses cutting edge, proprietary radio-frequency (RF) technologies that enable wireless solution providers to make and sell advanced wireless communication products. For more information, please visit www.parkervision.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, each of which speaks only as of the date made. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties which are disclosed in the Company's SEC reports, including the Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated or projected.

Contact:

Cindy French

Chief Financial Officer

[email protected]

Tony Vignieri

Communications Director

[email protected]

SOURCE: ParkerVision, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/707686/CORRECTION-Texas-Court-Grants-ParkerVision-Motion-to-Add-Willfulness-to-Intel-Complaint



