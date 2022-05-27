PR Newswire

MONTREAL, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE: RFP) (TSX: RFP) today held its virtual and in-person annual meeting of stockholders. A total of 60,514,091 common shares, or 78.8% of the outstanding shares, were voted at the meeting. Shareholders voted in favor of each proposal, including the election of the eight director nominees, by a substantial majority:

NOMINEE FOR AGAINST ABSTAIN NON-VOTES # of shares % # of shares % # of shares Randall C. Benson 55,551,033 98.4 932,490 1.7 17,881 4,012,687 Suzanne Blanchet 56,211,345 99.5 271,689 0.5 18,370 4,012,687 Duncan K. Davies 56,276,317 99.6 205,519 0.4 19,568 4,012,687 Jennifer C. Dolan 55,598,953 98.4 884,220 1.6 17,931 4,012,687 Remi G. Lalonde 56,193,165 99.5 287,972 0.5 20,267 4,012,687 Bradley P. Martin 55,976,561 99.1 505,262 0.9 19,581 4,012,687 Alain Rhéaume 52,741,675 93.4 3,739,284 6.6 20,445 4,012,687 Michael S. Rousseau 54,914,047 97.2 1,575,537 2.8 11,820 4,012,687

The other proposals on which stockholders voted favorably included:

The ratification of the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the company's independent registered public accounting firm for the 2022 fiscal year.

An advisory vote to approve compensation of the company's named executive officers, as disclosed in the proxy statement.

About Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products is a global leader in the forest products industry with a diverse range of products, including market pulp, tissue, wood products and papers, which are marketed in over 60 countries. The company owns or operates some 40 facilities, as well as power generation assets, in the United States and Canada. Resolute has third-party certified 100% of its managed woodlands to internationally recognized sustainable forest management standards. The shares of Resolute Forest Products trade under the stock symbol RFP on both the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Resolute has received regional, North American and global recognition for its leadership in corporate social responsibility and sustainable development, as well as for its business practices. Visit www.resolutefp.com for more information.

