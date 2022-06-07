Nexus Investment Management ULC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

111 RICHMOND STREET WEST TORONTO, A6 M5H 2G4

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 65 stocks valued at a total of $871.00Mil. The top holdings were RY(5.48%), TD(5.22%), and DG(4.44%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Nexus Investment Management ULC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 225,124 shares in NYSE:EOG, giving the stock a 2.86% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $124.05 during the quarter.

On 07/06/2022, EOG Resources Inc traded for a price of $100.47 per share and a market cap of $58.57Bil. The stock has returned 31.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, EOG Resources Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.35, a price-book ratio of 2.71, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.75, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.42 and a price-sales ratio of 2.61.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 260,600 shares in NAS:ROST, giving the stock a 2.1% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $89.08 during the quarter.

On 07/06/2022, Ross Stores Inc traded for a price of $73.73 per share and a market cap of $25.70Bil. The stock has returned -40.59% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ross Stores Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.37, a price-book ratio of 6.35, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.83 and a price-sales ratio of 1.39.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.53, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Nexus Investment Management ULC reduced their investment in NAS:MSFT by 12,362 shares. The trade had a 0.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $271.99.

On 07/06/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $265.03 per share and a market cap of $1,979.33Bil. The stock has returned -4.46% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 27.64, a price-book ratio of 12.16, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.64 and a price-sales ratio of 10.38.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Nexus Investment Management ULC reduced their investment in NAS:PRAA by 80,409 shares. The trade had a 0.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $39.73.

On 07/06/2022, PRA Group Inc traded for a price of $37.94 per share and a market cap of $1.51Bil. The stock has returned -0.52% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PRA Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 10.12, a price-book ratio of 1.18, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.97, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.81 and a price-sales ratio of 1.59.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Nexus Investment Management ULC reduced their investment in NYSE:PFE by 61,135 shares. The trade had a 0.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.97.

On 07/06/2022, Pfizer Inc traded for a price of $52.245 per share and a market cap of $292.22Bil. The stock has returned 33.95% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Pfizer Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11.95, a price-book ratio of 3.53, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.14, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.89 and a price-sales ratio of 3.24.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.62, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.