Centric Wealth Management recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 126 stocks valued at a total of $272.00Mil. The top holdings were UPS(25.42%), BABA(8.43%), and AAPL(4.00%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Centric Wealth Management’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Centric Wealth Management bought 80,038 shares of NYSE:BABA for a total holding of 201,677. The trade had a 3.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $98.24.

On 07/06/2022, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd traded for a price of $117.04 per share and a market cap of $313.06Bil. The stock has returned -44.83% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 37.90, a price-book ratio of 2.09, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.57, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.35 and a price-sales ratio of 2.39.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.32, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru established a new position worth 950,035 shares in NYSE:COTY, giving the stock a 2.8% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $7.53 during the quarter.

On 07/06/2022, Coty Inc traded for a price of $7.765 per share and a market cap of $6.52Bil. The stock has returned -10.12% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Coty Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 51.74, a price-book ratio of 1.81, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.86 and a price-sales ratio of 1.21.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Centric Wealth Management reduced their investment in NYSE:C by 140,052 shares. The trade had a 2.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.08.

On 07/06/2022, Citigroup Inc traded for a price of $45.915 per share and a market cap of $89.04Bil. The stock has returned -30.90% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Citigroup Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 5.42, a price-book ratio of 0.50, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.04 and a price-sales ratio of 1.28.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.67, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 300,603 shares in NYSE:PBR, giving the stock a 1.29% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $13.86 during the quarter.

On 07/06/2022, Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras traded for a price of $10.965 per share and a market cap of $69.35Bil. The stock has returned 31.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras has a price-earnings ratio of 2.60, a price-book ratio of 0.85, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.09, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 1.95 and a price-sales ratio of 0.78.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.58, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 146,232-share investment in ARCA:RORO. Previously, the stock had a 0.82% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $15.07 during the quarter.

On 07/06/2022, ATAC US Rotation ETF traded for a price of $14.42 per share and a market cap of $9.73Mil. The stock has returned -37.32% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, ATAC US Rotation ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 24.07 and a price-book ratio of 4.47.

