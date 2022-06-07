GoalVest Advisory LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 307 stocks valued at a total of $158.00Mil. The top holdings were VOO(7.66%), VLUE(4.04%), and MSFT(3.81%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were GoalVest Advisory LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought 20,610 shares of ARCA:VOO for a total holding of 34,468. The trade had a 4.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $375.84.

On 07/06/2022, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $350.77 per share and a market cap of $247.08Bil. The stock has returned -10.69% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a price-book ratio of 3.84.

GoalVest Advisory LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:DGRO by 128,829 shares. The trade had a 3.88% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.29.

On 07/06/2022, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF traded for a price of $47.779 per share and a market cap of $21.93Bil. The stock has returned -4.30% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a price-book ratio of 3.20.

GoalVest Advisory LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VUG by 22,604 shares. The trade had a 3.67% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $246.82.

On 07/06/2022, Vanguard Growth ETF traded for a price of $229.27 per share and a market cap of $68.98Bil. The stock has returned -20.79% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 27.83 and a price-book ratio of 7.66.

The guru established a new position worth 50,752 shares in ARCA:IVW, giving the stock a 1.98% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $66.26 during the quarter.

On 07/06/2022, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF traded for a price of $61.825 per share and a market cap of $28.67Bil. The stock has returned -16.04% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 23.55 and a price-book ratio of 6.93.

GoalVest Advisory LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SLYV by 37,203 shares. The trade had a 1.75% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $77.82.

On 07/06/2022, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF traded for a price of $71.6846 per share and a market cap of $3.77Bil. The stock has returned -13.47% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a price-book ratio of 1.42.

