East West Bancorp, Inc. (“East West” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EWBC), parent company of East West Bank, the financial bridge between the United States and Greater China, will release second quarter 2022 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, July 21, 2022.

Conference Call Information

Management will discuss second quarter 2022 financial results with the public on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 8:30 A.M. Pacific Time/ 11:30 A.M. Eastern Time via conference call. The public and investment community are invited to listen as management discusses second quarter operating developments.

Dial-In Numbers: Within the U.S. (877) 506-6399 Within Canada (855) 669-9657 International (412) 902-6699

Replay Numbers: Within the U.S. (877) 344-7529 Within Canada (855) 669-9658 International (412) 317-0088 Replay Access Code 3689081

Replay will be available from July 21, 2022 at 11:30 A.M. Pacific Time/ 2:30 P.M. Eastern Time until August 21, 2022.

Information for the conference call and replay are provided on the Investor Relations page at www.eastwestbank.com%2Finvestors.

About East West

East West Bancorp, Inc. is a public company with total assets of $62.2 billion and is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “EWBC”. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, East West Bank, is the largest independent bank headquartered in Southern California, operating over 120 locations in the United States and in China. The Company’s markets in the United States include California, Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, Nevada, New York, Texas and Washington. In China, East West’s presence includes full-service branches in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Shantou and Shenzhen, and representative offices in Beijing, Chongqing, Guangzhou, and Xiamen. For more information on East West, visit the Company’s website at www.eastwestbank.com.

