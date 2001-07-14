Urban Edge Properties (NYSE: UE) is pleased to announce that it has been named one of the best places to work in New Jersey by NJBIZ+Magazine. The annual program identifies and recognizes the best employers in the state of New Jersey.

“We are thrilled to receive this honor knowing that feedback from our employees serves as the foundation for this award. We are proud that our employees recognize our success in building an inclusive and collaborative culture,” said Jeff Olson, Chairman and CEO. “We are committed to continuing to invest in programs and benefits that help our people grow both personally and professionally.”

BridgeTower Media firm Best Companies Group partnered with NJBIZ to identify the 125 Best Places to Work in New Jersey using employee engagement and satisfaction survey data as well as company survey information including company policies, benefits, and employee data.

