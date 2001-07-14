Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the "company", "Kilroy") announced today that it has completed three onsite solar installations at 2100 Kettner and 9455 Towne Centre Drive in San Diego and Kilroy Oyster Point – Phase 1 in South San Francisco. With these systems energized, Kilroy now hosts over six megawatts of solar spanning across 13 assets, demonstrating Kilroy's continued commitment to scaling its renewable energy installations throughout its California portfolio.

The additional supply of clean solar electricity from these projects extends Kilroy’s position as a sustainability leader and advances the company’s efforts to champion sustainability initiatives that address the critical global challenge of climate change.

“Installing onsite solar is a critical tool for Kilroy as we work to decarbonize the built environment, allowing us to generate clean energy onsite, deliver long-term value to Kilroy, our tenants and our shareholders, as well as provide a visible demonstration of our commitment to sustainability,” said Sarah King, Kilroy’s Senior Vice President, Sustainability.

The solar projects are installed behind the meter, allowing the solar energy generated to be used onsite, reducing the buildings’ electrical grid demand to optimize building efficiency while benefiting Kilroy’s tenants. The projects are owned and operated by Stronghold Engineering and Lamb Energy, and the deals were facilitated by Black Bear Energy.

"Stronghold is proud to be a part of Kilroy's continuing efforts to embrace renewable energy," declared Beverly Bailey, Stronghold's President & CEO. "Along with helping to conserve natural resources, this project delivers real value to the client. It is a 'win' for all parties, and we are ecstatic to see companies like Kilroy lead the way in utilizing these technologies."

“Kilroy is the leader in the industry when it comes to all things sustainability, and it is an honor to continue to work with them to build out solar on their new developments. Installing onsite solar remains one of the most value accretive options for REITs in their pursuit of net zero,” commented Drew Torbin, Black Bear Energy’s Chief Executive Officer.

About Kilroy Realty Corporation

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the “company”, “Kilroy”) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design. As pioneers and innovators in the creation of a more sustainable real estate industry, the company’s approach to modern business environments helps drive creativity and productivity for some of the world’s leading technology, entertainment, life science and business services companies.

The company is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index with more than seven decades of experience developing, acquiring and managing office, life science and mixed-use projects.

As of March 31, 2022, Kilroy’s stabilized portfolio totaled approximately 15.2 million square feet of primarily office and life science space that was 91.3% occupied and 93.1% leased. The company also had more than 1,000 residential units in Hollywood and San Diego, which had a quarterly average occupancy of 93.7%. In addition, the company had three in-process life science redevelopment projects with total estimated redevelopment costs of $115.0 million, totaling 330,000 square feet, and five in-process development projects with an estimated total investment of $2.2 billion, totaling approximately 2.6 million square feet of office and life science space. The in-process development and redevelopment office and life science space was 51% leased.

A Leader in Sustainability and Commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility

The company is listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index and has been recognized by industry organizations around the world. The company’s office portfolio was 72% LEED certified and 38% Fitwel certified, and 78% of eligible properties were ENERGY STAR certified as of March 31, 2022.

The company has been recognized by GRESB as the listed sustainability leader in the Americas for eight of the last nine years. Other honors have included the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trust’s (NAREIT) Leader in the Light award for eight consecutive years and ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for nine years as well as ENERGY STAR’s highest honor of Sustained Excellence, for the past seven years.

A big part of the company’s foundation is its commitment to enhancing employee growth, satisfaction and wellness while maintaining a diverse and thriving culture. For the third year in a row, the company has been named to Bloomberg’s Gender Equality Index—recognizing companies committed to supporting gender equality through policy development, representation, and transparency.

More Information is available at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.kilroyrealty.com.

About Stronghold Engineering

Stronghold Engineering, Inc. is an ENR ranked, award-winning design and construction firm specializing in renowned projects for some of the nation’s largest organizations. Throughout the firm's 30-year history, they have designed and constructed a wide array of technically challenging projects including high-profile ground up facilities, historic renovations, significant seismic upgrades, and large power generation systems deriving from both renewable and non-renewable sources. Stronghold has also performed considerable work in the civil, electrical, and infrastructure fields, with total projects exceeding $2.5 billion in construction cost.

More Information is available at www.strongholdengineering.com.

About Black Bear Energy

Black Bear Energy is a technology-enabled, commercial buyer’s representative specializing in onsite renewable energy and cleantech services. In the past five years, Black Bear has helped its clients bid out over 1,000 clean technology projects in more than 20 states through its data driven process.

More Information is available at www.blackbearenergy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, beliefs and assumptions, and are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks, changes in circumstances, trends and factors that are difficult to predict, many of which are outside of our control. Accordingly, actual performance, results and events may vary materially from those indicated or implied in the forward-looking statements, and you should not rely on the forward-looking statements as predictions of future performance, results or events. Numerous factors could cause actual future performance, results and events to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, including, among others: global market and general economic conditions and their effect on our liquidity and financial conditions and those of our tenants; adverse economic or real estate conditions generally, and specifically, in the States of California, Texas and Washington; risks associated with our investment in real estate assets, which are illiquid, and with trends in the real estate industry; defaults on or non-renewal of leases by tenants; any significant downturn in tenants’ businesses; our ability to re-lease property at or above current market rates; costs to comply with government regulations, including environmental remediation; the availability of cash for distribution and debt service and exposure to risk of default under debt obligations; increases in interest rates and our ability to manage interest rate exposure; the availability of financing on attractive terms or at all, which may adversely impact our future interest expense and our ability to pursue development, redevelopment and acquisition opportunities and refinance existing debt; a decline in real estate asset valuations, which may limit our ability to dispose of assets at attractive prices or obtain or maintain debt financing, and which may result in write-offs or impairment charges; significant competition, which may decrease the occupancy and rental rates of properties; potential losses that may not be covered by insurance; the ability to successfully complete acquisitions and dispositions on announced terms; the ability to successfully operate acquired, developed and redeveloped properties; the ability to successfully complete development and redevelopment projects on schedule and within budgeted amounts; delays or refusals in obtaining all necessary zoning, land use and other required entitlements, governmental permits and authorizations for our development and redevelopment properties; increases in anticipated capital expenditures, tenant improvement and/or leasing costs; defaults on leases for land on which some of our properties are located; adverse changes to, or enactment or implementations of, tax laws or other applicable laws, regulations or legislation, as well as business and consumer reactions to such changes; risks associated with joint venture investments, including our lack of sole decision-making authority, our reliance on co-venturers’ financial condition and disputes between us and our co-venturers; environmental uncertainties and risks related to natural disasters; our ability to maintain our status as a REIT; and uncertainties regarding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and restrictions intended to prevent its spread, on our business and the economy generally. These factors are not exhaustive and additional factors could adversely affect our business and financial performance. For a discussion of additional factors that could materially adversely affect our business and financial performance, see the factors included under the caption “Risk Factors” in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are based on currently available information and speak only as of the dates on which they are made. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statement made in this press release that becomes untrue because of subsequent events, new information or otherwise, except to the extent we are required to do so in connection with our ongoing requirements under federal securities laws.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220706005787/en/