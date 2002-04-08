WESTLAKE, Texas, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goosehead Insurance, Inc. (“Goosehead” or the “Company”) ( GSHD), a rapidly growing independent personal lines insurance agency, announced today that Mark E. Jones, Chairman and CEO will present at the 42nd Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference on Tuesday June 7th at 3:20 PM Central Time. Joining Mr. Jones at the conference will be Mark Colby, Chief Financial Officer; Brian Pattillo, VP Strategy; and Dan Farrell, VP Capital Markets.



A link to the live webcast of the presentation will be available in the investor relations section of the Company’s website at ir.gooseheadinsurance.com. A replay of the presentation will be accessible on the website via the same link following the conference.

