New data from trivago (using One Poll) reveals that travel restrictions during the pandemic saved would-be travellers an average of £1887.70, with almost one-in-ten (8%) saying they saved over £5000. When asked what they have done with the money, 45% said they put it in a savings account, 22% treated themselves, 20% put it towards a large purchase and 19% put it towards rent or a deposit for a house.

As travel restrictions finally lift, the appetite to travel is recovering strongly. Of those who generally have at least one holiday a year, a third (33%) have already made firm plans to travel in 2022 and a further 21% have made tentative plans. In total, over a third (34%) say they have been browsing/investigating future holidays more than before the pandemic.

The pandemic has also increased Brits willingness to spend more on their travel habits - almost four-in-ten (37%) travellers plan on spending more on their holidays. This rises to two-thirds (66%) of 18- to 24-year-olds. Where travellers reside has a marked impact in spending. Whilst over half (55%) of Londoners are planning on spending more on their holidays this year, only 20% of travellers from East Anglia are willing to dig deeper into their wallet. In total, it is the over 65s who remain the most cautious, with 18% saying they will likely spend less than if the pandemic hadn’t happened.

However, despite Brits saving money by being unable to travel during the pandemic, wannabe travellers are still more concerned about their finances than their health. In fact, the research revealed that 48% of UK travellers would make concrete plans if they could guarantee their money back should they get their holiday cancelled, compared with 33% who said they would be more likely to book if there was a guaranteed low risk of catching Covid-19.

Percentage of travellers willing to spend more on their holiday than they would have done pre-pandemic, by region:

“Expectations are high that this could be the best summer ever. Of those who have firm plans to travel, over half (51%) believe that 2022 is going to be their best summer yet for travel,” comments Axel Hefer, CEO of trivago. “Travellers are tired of waiting for a dream getaway. Three-in-ten (30%) told us they are planning on organising a ‘bucket list' holiday sooner than originally thought due to the pandemic.”

