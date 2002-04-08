PORTLAND, Maine, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ImmuCell Corporation ( ICCC) (“ImmuCell” or the “Company”), a growing animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets scientifically-proven and practical products that improve the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle, today announced preliminary, unaudited sales results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.



During the Quarters Ended June 30, $3.9 million $4.5 million ($0.7 million) (15 %) During the Six-Month Periods Ended June 30, $9.9 million $8.6 million $1.2 million 14 % During the Twelve-Month Periods Ended June 30, $20.5 million $16.1 million $4.3 million 27 %

“A material disruption in the supply to us of needed plastic parts limited our production and sales during the quarter,” commented Michael F. Brigham, President and CEO of ImmuCell. “We had a backlog of orders worth approximately $704,000 as of June 30, 2022 that all could have been shipped to customers erasing this drop in sales for the quarter, if not for this supply disruption that we are working to resolve during the third quarter.”

“The strategic investments we are making to incrementally expand our First Defense® manufacturing capacity further to approximately $30 million per year during the third quarter and to approximately $35 million per year during the fourth quarter are on track,” added Mr. Brigham.

The production capacity estimates referred to in this press release are subject to biological and process yield variances, product format mix, selling price and other factors.

“Our work to achieve regulatory approval to commercialize Re-Tain® continues,” Mr. Brigham concluded. “We expect a response from the FDA during the third quarter to our submission of the final Technical Section required to complete our New Animal Drug Application, and we have submitted our responses to all of the findings from a recent pre-approval inspection by the FDA.”

Since the first quarter of 2020, the Company has been providing a preliminary look at its top line results soon after the close of the quarter. The Company expects to provide this prompt, preliminary report on product sales until further notice going forward. The Company will host a conference call on Friday, August 12, 2022 at 9:00 AM ET to discuss the full financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing (844) 855-9502 (toll free) or (412) 317-5499 (international) at 9:00 AM ET. A teleconference replay of the call will be available until August 19, 2022 at (877) 344-7529 (toll free) or (412) 317-0088 (international), utilizing replay access code #5413900. Investors are encouraged to review the Company’s updated Corporate Presentation slide deck that provides an overview of the Company’s business and is available under the “Investors” tab of the Company’s website at www.immucell.com, or by request to the Company.

About ImmuCell:

ImmuCell Corporation's ( ICCC) purpose is to create scientifically-proven and practical products that improve the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle. ImmuCell manufactures and markets First Defense®, providing Immediate Immunity™ to newborn dairy and beef calves, and is in the late stages of developing Re-Tain®, a novel treatment for subclinical mastitis in dairy cows without a milk discard requirement that provides an alternative to traditional antibiotics. Press releases and other information about the Company are available at: http://www.immucell.com .



Contacts: Michael F. Brigham, President and CEO ImmuCell Corporation (207) 878-2770 Joe Diaz, Robert Blum and Joe Dorame Lytham Partners, LLC (602) 889-9700 [email protected]



