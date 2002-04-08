Veteran Agency Also to Assist in Communicating SPYR’s GeoTraq Roll-Out

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – SPYR Technologies ( SPYR) (“SPYR” or the “Company”), a diversified technology company developing products leveraging the Internet of Things (Iot) for large scale applications and industries, is pleased to announce that the Company has retained veteran agency Integrity Media to manage its Investor Relations and Corporate Communication.

Integrity Media has over two decades working in public markets in the U.S. and Canada and is led by its Founder & President, Kurt Divich. One of the premier financial copywriters in the industry, Divich is twice published in fiction and non-fiction with a third commissioned work in progress. Mr. Divich has consulted and provided Investor Relations services to public companies ranging from industry leaders and American icons like Smith & Wesson to potentially market disruptive, emerging equities like SPYR Technologies.

“Integrity Media is a well-established and respected Investor Relations firm with a reputation for consistent and clearly written communication and for their efforts in advocating for investors,” stated Tim Matula, CEO and President, SPYR Technologies. “In our conversations with Mr. Divich about representing SPYR he was adamant as to a public company’s obligation to be transparent with its shareholders and to provide a consistent and expeditious system to address concerns or ideas as they emerge from the shareholder base.”



“We are eager to have Integrity Media telling our story to the market and the media, especially given our exciting acquisition of GeoTraq which we firmly believe will be a game changer for the Company,” added Matula. “In our estimation, Integrity Media is the right firm to help us celebrate our successes and to keep an active dialogue with our valued investors as we take this important step in developing the massive potential we see in GeoTraq.”

“I’m excited to join the team at SPYR and to immediately begin a process to develop a long-term press release calendar,” stated Divich. “I’ve been following SPYR for quite some time and I am excited to be their voice as they roll-out GeoTraq and its array of possibilities.”

“Mr. Matula and the team behind GeoTraq and I have had hours of conversations about the many possibilities for GeoTraq,” added Divich. “I’ll do my level best to keep everyone apprised of events as they manifest for GeoTraq, any observations as to the future, and any challenges we may encounter.”

About SPYR Technologies

SPYR Technologies ( SPYR, Financial) is a technology company which, through its subsidiary Applied Magix Inc., develops and resells Apple® ecosystem compatible products, with an emphasis on the growing multibillion-dollar IoT smart home and connected car markets and also through its subsidiary GeoTraq develops and manufactures fully entirely self-contained, ultra-small Mobile mobile IoT (Internet of Things) modules: Trackertracker-M modules for asset tracking and location-based services, and Sensorsensor-M modules used for remote monitoring. SPYR continues to identify and target acquisitions that will grow its footprint in the industry and expand the products it offers consumers, including companies developing artificial intelligence (AI) and smart technology products.

About GeoTraq

We have a vision for a simple, smart, connected world. We empower that vision through our self-contained, fully integrated mobile IoT modules. Our modules are designed with a small plug-and-play form factor for easy attachment of antenna, battery and sensors. Combined with low-cost connectivity, GeoTraq creates real ROI for all customers.

About Applied Magix

Applied Magix, Inc. develops and resells Apple® ecosystem compatible products in the growing multibillion-dollar IoT smart home and connected car markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our growth strategy and product development programs and any other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. Investor Contact: (303) 991-8000 [email protected]

