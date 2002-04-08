HOUSTON, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (“Great Lakes” or the “Company”) ( GLDD, Financial), the largest provider of dredging services in the United States today announced their participation in Noble Capital Markets’ C-Suite Interview Series, presented by Channelchek.

Great Lakes’ President & CEO, Lasse Petterson, and SVP, US Offshore Wind, Eleni Beyko, sat down with Noble Capital Markets Senior Research Analyst, Joe Gomes, for this exclusive interview. Topics covered include:



An introduction to Great Lakes’ new offshore wind division; market size and opportunities.

Why is offshore wind such an exciting opportunity for the company?

Update on the rock installation vessel currently under construction.

The Jones Act – Impacts on competition in the dredging and wind divisions.

What is driving growth in the dredging market?

What are Great Lakes’ biggest challenges going forward?

The interview was recorded on June 16, 2022 and is available now on Channelchek.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (“Great Lakes” or the “Company”) is the largest provider of dredging services in the United States. In addition, Great Lakes is fully engaged in expanding its core business into the rapidly developing offshore wind energy industry. The Company has a long history of performing significant international projects. The Company employs experienced civil, ocean and mechanical engineering staff in its estimating, production and project management functions. In its over 132-year history, the Company has never failed to complete a marine project. Great Lakes owns and operates the largest and most diverse fleet in the U.S. dredging industry, comprised of approximately 200 specialized vessels. Great Lakes has a disciplined training program for engineers that ensures experienced-based performance as they advance through Company operations. The Company’s Incident-and Injury-Free® (IIF®) safety management program is integrated into all aspects of the Company’s culture. The Company’s commitment to the IIF® culture promotes a work environment where employee safety is paramount.

