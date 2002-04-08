PHILADELPHIA, PA, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five Below, Inc. ( FIVE), the trend-right, extreme-value brand for tweens, teens and beyond, is thrilled to announce that the Company’s latest fundraising campaign as part of its ongoing partnership with Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation has resulted in more than $1.5 million in generous customer donations. Funds were raised from May 23 to June 19 of this year through in-store and online donations, and will help support the Foundation’s efforts to fund research and find a cure for childhood cancers.



“The generosity of our incredible customers continues to be truly astounding and never ceases to amaze our team time and time again,” said Michael Romanko, Chief Merchandising Officer of Five Below. “As a brand that’s all about helping kids, tweens and teens discover joy and have fun, we know there are few things more disruptive to this than when a family is faced with a pediatric cancer diagnosis. We are so honored to have been able to support Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation – a fellow Philadelphia based company – once again and expand on the more than 176,000 hours of cancer research that has already taken place as a result of our customers heartfelt donations and the unwavering support of our incredible Wow Crew.”

Five Below’s support of Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation is part of the retailer’s ongoing commitment to supporting philanthropic organizations dedicated to improving the lives of children, teens and families. With the addition of the funds raised as part of this year’s campaign, Five Below has raised more than $10 million in support of Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation’s crucial mission since beginning its partnership with the organization in 2006.

“We are delighted that Five Below chose to partner with us again this year! Their dedicated WowCrew members and customers are long standing partners and truly care about helping kids with cancer,” said Liz Scott, Alex’s mom and Co-Executive Director at Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation. “We are grateful for their continued partnership in helping end childhood cancer.”

To find out more about Five Below or to locate a nearby store, please visit FiveBelow.com .

About Five Below

Five Below is a leading high-growth value retailer offering trend-right, high-quality products loved by tweens, teens and beyond. We believe life is better when customers are free to "let go & have fun" in an amazing experience filled with unlimited possibilities. With most items priced between $1 and $5 and some extreme value items priced beyond $5, Five Below makes it easy to say YES! to the newest, coolest stuff across eight awesome Five Below worlds: Style, Room, Sports, Tech, Create, Party, Candy, and Now. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below today has over 1,200 stores in 40 states. For more information, please visit www.fivebelow.com or find Five Below on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter and Facebook @FiveBelow.

About Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation

Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF) emerged from the front yard lemonade stand of 4-year-old Alexandra “Alex” Scott, who was fighting cancer and wanted to raise money to find cures for all children with cancer. Her spirit and determination inspired others to support her cause, and when she passed away at the age of 8, she had raised $1 million. Since then, the Foundation bearing her name has evolved into a national fundraising movement. Today, ALSF is one of the leading funders of pediatric cancer research in the U.S. and Canada raising more than $250 million so far, funding over 1,000 research projects and providing programs to families affected by childhood cancer. For more information, visit AlexsLemonade.org .

