SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lyell Immunopharma, Inc., ( LYEL), a clinical-stage T-cell reprogramming company dedicated to developing curative cell therapies for patients with solid tumors, today announced that members of its senior management team will participate in the Goldman Sachs 43rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, June 14 at 10:40am PT.



A live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed through the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.lyell.com. Following the live presentation, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for 90 days following the presentation date.

About Lyell Immunopharma, Inc.

Lyell is a clinical-stage T-cell reprogramming company dedicated to developing curative cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The Company is advancing a pipeline of therapies designed to address what it believes are the primary barriers that limit consistent, reliable and curative responses to adoptive T-cell therapy: T-cell exhaustion and lack of durable stemness, which includes the ability to proliferate, persist and self-renew, as well as generate differentiated effector cell progenies to provide durable anti-tumor functionality. Lyell is applying its proprietary ex vivo genetic and epigenetic reprogramming technology platforms, Gen-R and Epi-R, to address these barriers in order to develop new medicines with improved, durable and potentially curative clinical outcomes. Lyell is based in South San Francisco, California and Seattle and Bothell, Washington. To learn more, please visit www.lyell.com.

