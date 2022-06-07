Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Stoneridge to Present at the Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference

PR Newswire

NOVI, Mich., June 7, 2022

NOVI, Mich., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE: SRI) today announced that Jon DeGaynor, president and chief executive officer, and Matt Horvath, chief financial officer, will participate in the Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference with a presentation at 1:35 p.m. ET on Thursday, June 16, 2022. Details on how to join the presentation via webcast will be posted to the "Investors/Webcasts & Presentations" section of the Company's website (www.stoneridge.com) prior to the presentation.

About Stoneridge, Inc.
Stoneridge, Inc., headquartered in Novi, Michigan, is a global designer and manufacturer of highly engineered electrical and electronic components, modules and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway and agricultural vehicle markets. Additional information about Stoneridge can be found at www.stoneridge.com.

SOURCE Stoneridge, Inc.

