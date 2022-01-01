PR Newswire

HOUSTON, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE: GPI) ("Group 1" or the "Company"), an international, Fortune 300 automotive retailer with 202 dealerships located in the U.S. and U.K., today announced its board of directors increased the Company's common stock repurchase authorization by $175 million to $250 million, and also declared an increase to the quarterly cash dividend.

"We continue to demonstrate strong cash flow and a healthy balance sheet, which has enabled significant capital deployment in 2022. We look to continue growth via acquisitions while also returning capital to our shareholders," said Earl J. Hesterberg, Group 1's President and Chief Executive Officer.

Share Repurchases & Authorization Increase

The Company announced that its board of directors increased the Company's common stock share repurchase authorization by $175 million to $250 million . The Company also updated their year-to-date repurchase activity of 796,060 shares of common stock at an average price of $179.72 for a total of $143.1 million, which represents 4.6 percent of Group 1's outstanding share count at January 1, 2022 . Purchases may be made from time to time, based on market conditions, legal requirements, and other corporate considerations, in the open market or in privately negotiated transactions. The Company expects that any repurchase of shares will be funded by cash from operations. Repurchased shares will be held in treasury.

Quarterly Cash Dividend Increase

Group 1's board of directors also declared a cash dividend of $0.37 per share for the first quarter of 2022. The dividend represents an increase of 2.8%, or $0.01 per share, from the fourth quarter of 2021, and will be payable on June 15, 2022 , to stockholders of record as of June 1, 2022 .

