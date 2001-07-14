Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Capstone Copper to Release 2022 Second Quarter Results on August 8, 2022

Capstone Copper Corp. (“Capstone” or the “Company”) (

TSX:CS, Financial) will release its 2022 second quarter (“Q2 2022”) results on Monday, August 8, 2022 prior to market open. The announcement will be followed by an investor conference call the same day at 11:30 am Eastern Time / 8:30 am Pacific Time.

Q2 2022 Webcast and Conference Call Details

Webcast link

https%3A%2F%2Fproduceredition.webcasts.com%2Fstarthere.jsp%3Fei%3D1558187%26amp%3Btp_key%3D741c22feb9

Dial-in for audio-only portion. Please dial in at least five minutes prior to the call start time.

Toronto

(+1) 416-764-8650

Vancouver

(+1) 778-383-7413

NA toll free

888-664-6383

Confirmation #

84346483

An audio replay of the conference call will be available until August 15, 2022.

Replay Dial-in Numbers

Toronto

416-764-8677

North America toll free

888-390-0541

Code

346483 #

After the replay expiration, an audio file will be available on Capstone’s website at Capstone+Copper+-+Events+and+Presentations. Further information is available at www.capstonecopper.com.

