Capstone Copper Corp. (“Capstone” or the “Company”) ( TSX:CS, Financial) will release its 2022 second quarter (“Q2 2022”) results on Monday, August 8, 2022 prior to market open. The announcement will be followed by an investor conference call the same day at 11:30 am Eastern Time / 8:30 am Pacific Time.

Q2 2022 Webcast and Conference Call Details Webcast link https%3A%2F%2Fproduceredition.webcasts.com%2Fstarthere.jsp%3Fei%3D1558187%26amp%3Btp_key%3D741c22feb9 Dial-in for audio-only portion. Please dial in at least five minutes prior to the call start time. Toronto (+1) 416-764-8650 Vancouver (+1) 778-383-7413 NA toll free 888-664-6383 Confirmation # 84346483

An audio replay of the conference call will be available until August 15, 2022.

Replay Dial-in Numbers Toronto 416-764-8677 North America toll free 888-390-0541 Code 346483 #

After the replay expiration, an audio file will be available on Capstone’s website at Capstone+Copper+-+Events+and+Presentations. Further information is available at www.capstonecopper.com.

