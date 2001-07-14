Capstone Copper Corp. (“Capstone” or the “Company”) (TSX:CS, Financial) will release its 2022 second quarter (“Q2 2022”) results on Monday, August 8, 2022 prior to market open. The announcement will be followed by an investor conference call the same day at 11:30 am Eastern Time / 8:30 am Pacific Time.
Q2 2022 Webcast and Conference Call Details
|
Webcast link
Webcast link available
Dial-in for audio-only portion. Please dial in at least five minutes prior to the call start time.
|
Toronto
(+1) 416-764-8650
|
Vancouver
(+1) 778-383-7413
|
NA toll free
888-664-6383
|
Confirmation #
84346483
An audio replay of the conference call will be available until August 15, 2022.
Replay Dial-in Numbers
|
Toronto
416-764-8677
|
North America toll free
888-390-0541
|
Code
346483 #
After the replay expiration, an audio file will be available on Capstone’s website at Capstone+Copper+-+Events+and+Presentations. Further information is available at www.capstonecopper.com.
