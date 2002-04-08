Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Renalytix to Present at 42nd Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference

NEW YORK and SALT LAKE CITY, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renalytix plc ( RNLX) (LSE: RENX) today announced the Company will present at the 42nd Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference on Thursday, June 9 at 2:00 p.m. CT. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation on the “Investors” section of the company website at investors.renalytix.com.

For further information, please contact:

Renalytix plcwww.renalytix.com
James McCullough, CEOVia Walbrook PR
Stifel (Nominated Adviser, Joint Broker)Tel: 020 7710 7600
Alex Price / Nicholas Moore
Investec Bank plc (Joint Broker)Tel: 020 7597 4000
Gary Clarence / Daniel Adams
Walbrook PR LimitedTel: 020 7933 8780 or [email protected]
Paul McManus / Lianne Applegarth / Alice Woodings Mob: 07980 541 893 / 07584 391 303 / 07407 804 654
CapComm PartnersTel: 415-389-6400 or[email protected]
Peter DeNardo

About Renalytix
Renalytix ( RNLX) (LSE: RENX) is an in-vitro diagnostics and laboratory services company that is the global founder and leader in the new field of bioprognosisTM for kidney health. The leadership team, with a combined 200+ years of healthcare and in-vitro diagnostic experience, has designed its KidneyIntelX laboratory-developed test to enable risk assessment for rapid progressive decline in kidney function in adult patients with T2D with early CKD stages 1-3. We believe that by understanding how disease will progress, patients and providers can take action early to improve outcomes and reduce overall health system costs. For more information, visit www.renalytix.com.

