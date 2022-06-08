ALPHARETTA, Ga., June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc.,(:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the opening of its newest Design Studio to serve the Company’s new home communities in Atlanta. The state-of-the-art Design Studio, conveniently located in Alpharetta, Georgia, is a one-stop, retail-like shopping experience for Toll Brothers home buyers, offering a choice of luxury interior design options and premium products from top brands. Toll Brothers currently operates 35 Design Studios to serve its home buyers nationwide.

“We continue to expand our new home offerings in Atlanta to meet the needs of more home buyers, and we are excited to open our first Toll Brothers Design Studio in this area,” said Eric White, Division President of Toll Brothers in Atlanta. “This stunning new space will offer a convenient destination for design inspiration, expert advice, and a luxury home buying experience for our buyers.”

Toll Brothers offers an array of structural and design options for buyers, allowing them to personalize their new home to meet their needs and lifestyle. Design Studio visitors will be able to see and feel all the elements that will go into their new homes as expert design consultants guide them through the selection process step by step.

“The Design Studio process is something that truly sets Toll Brothers apart as a luxury builder,” said Lisa McClelland, Senior Vice President of Design Studios for Toll Brothers. “Now more than ever, buyers want the ability to personalize their home with the features and finishes that will make it their dream home. With the help of our dedicated professional design consultants, it is easier than ever for our buyers to make that dream a reality.”

The new Design Studio features state-of-the-art design vignettes showcasing the latest trends in kitchens, bathrooms, cabinets, counters, flooring, and more.

Toll Brothers is currently selling homes in 19 communities in Georgia, from single-family estates, to low-maintenance townhome and condominium neighborhoods. Toll Brothers also plans to open more exciting new communities in the Atlanta area. To learn more about Toll Brothers communities in Georgia, visit TollBrothers.com/Georgia.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 55 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, golf course development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the World’s Most Admired Homebuilder in FORTUNE magazine’s 2022 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the seventh year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

©2022 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

