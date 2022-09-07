ANDERSON HOAGLAND & CO recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

8000 MARYLAND AVE., STE 1100 ST LOUIS, MO 63105

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 109 stocks valued at a total of $666.00Mil. The top holdings were VWO(6.16%), MSFT(4.92%), and IWM(4.73%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ANDERSON HOAGLAND & CO’s top five trades of the quarter.

ANDERSON HOAGLAND & CO reduced their investment in NAS:VTIP by 72,649 shares. The trade had a 0.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.9.

On 07/09/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities traded for a price of $49.45 per share and a market cap of $20.93Bil. The stock has returned 0.71% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 24,528 shares in NAS:PRFT, giving the stock a 0.35% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $99.66 during the quarter.

On 07/09/2022, Perficient Inc traded for a price of $94.5 per share and a market cap of $3.27Bil. The stock has returned 15.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Perficient Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 51.08, a price-book ratio of 9.36, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.06, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 30.78 and a price-sales ratio of 4.15.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.49, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, ANDERSON HOAGLAND & CO bought 6,073 shares of NYSE:LLY for a total holding of 18,791. The trade had a 0.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $299.95.

On 07/09/2022, Eli Lilly and Co traded for a price of $330.47 per share and a market cap of $314.00Bil. The stock has returned 40.91% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Eli Lilly and Co has a price-earnings ratio of 49.62, a price-book ratio of 33.67, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.57, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 37.69 and a price-sales ratio of 10.24.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.58, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 23,483 shares in NAS:ROST, giving the stock a 0.27% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $89.08 during the quarter.

On 07/09/2022, Ross Stores Inc traded for a price of $75.46 per share and a market cap of $26.41Bil. The stock has returned -37.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ross Stores Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.81, a price-book ratio of 6.54, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.11 and a price-sales ratio of 1.40.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.55, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 287,190 shares in NAS:SOFI, giving the stock a 0.27% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $6.8 during the quarter.

On 07/09/2022, SoFi Technologies Inc traded for a price of $6.19 per share and a market cap of $5.67Bil. The stock has returned -62.76% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10. There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s profitability rating.

In terms of valuation, SoFi Technologies Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.12 and a price-sales ratio of 3.71.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.