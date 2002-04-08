HOUSTON, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deep Down, Inc. ( DPDW), a specialist in deepwater energy production and distribution equipment and services, announced today that it will host an investor conference call to review its first quarter 2022 results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 10:00 am Eastern Time (details below). Deep Down will release its first quarter 2022 results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 following the market close.



Call Dial-in: Toll Free: 1-877-407-9716 Toll/International: 1-201-493-6779 Conference ID: 13729963

Webcast URL: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=QpbDU2uQ



A replay will be available through June 8, 2022 on our website, www.koilenergy.com, under the “Investors” section.

About Deep Down, Inc. (www.deepdowninc.com)

Deep Down is a leading energy services company offering subsea equipment and support services to the world’s energy and offshore industries. We provide innovative solutions to complex customer challenges presented between the production facility and the energy source. Our core services and technological solutions include distribution system installation support and engineering services, umbilical terminations, loose-tube steel flying leads, and related services. Additionally, Deep Down’s highly experienced team can support subsea engineering, manufacturing, installation, commissioning, and maintenance projects located anywhere in the world.

Investor Relations Contact:

Trevor Ashurst

[email protected]

281-862-2201