LAS VEGAS, NV , June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – BioAdaptives, Inc. (OTCMkts: BDPT), responding to heightened interest and demand largely generated by the emergence of new health issues, has developed a sample wellness combination offer, consisting of three effective formulas, PluriPain®, PrimiLungs™, and PrimiSleep™ (soon to be launched). Management believes, based on studies and consumer feedback, that these three products, when consumed together, can help to manage an array of chronic symptoms like “brain fog”, pain, fatigue, depressed mood, and sleep disturbance. These symptoms seem to be interrelated, are poorly understood, and may be associated with a variety of possible causes including a stressful lifestyle, previous viral infections, such as COVID-19, heavy metal toxicity like gadolinium deposition disease, and immune system abnormalities.

Individually, each of BioAdaptive’s products have been precisely formulated with optimally balanced key active ingredients, to achieve their greatest respective benefits.

PluriPain® - combats inflammation and relieves pain.

PrimiLungs™ - promote better breathing and support immune defense.

PrimiSleep™ - enhances relaxation and induces restful, sound sleep without a “hangover” effect.

When taken conjointly, the synergistic effect is an enhanced sense of well-being, primarily by lifting mood and combating multiple common stress-related symptoms. These interacting supplements are composed of all natural ingredients, most of which are derived from Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurvedic Culture, are known to contain diverse and beneficial properties, deemed to be neuro-protective, anti-viral, anti-inflammatory, and antioxidant in nature. The introductory, low-cost sample combination package is being offered to give consumers an opportunity to experience the full, synergistic benefit of all three products.

Edward Jacobs, M.D., CEO of BioAdaptives, Inc., states, “Independent scientists are increasingly describing more potential benefits for natural substances like Spirulina, suggesting, for example, that they could be useful in combating the symptoms related to viral infections like COVID 19. One medical researcher, Regina Sutton, M.D., who is conducting a survey of patients with Long Haul COVID symptoms (see BDPT Press Release June 2, 2022 ) is interested in how a combination of PluriPain®, PrimiLungs™, and PrimiSleep™ can benefit symptomatic patients.

COVID Long Haul symptoms, such as “brain fog”, pain, fatigue, weakness, poor appetite, and sleep disturbance are poorly understood and are difficult to control.

Although the Company’s products do not diagnose, prevent, treat or cure disease, these formulas have been shown to promote well-being by helping to manage a variety of symptoms. Because we believe there is sufficient evidence, based on our research and considerable consumer feedback over recent years, suggesting an additional synergistic effect among our products, the Company is offering the sample introductory combination at this time.”

To meet consumer demand, and make results attainable on a large scale, the Company is offering the free sample wellness combination package of three products, PluriPain®, PrimiLungs™ and PrimiSleep™, (plus S+H $9.95 -- Limit 2 per customer). Further details of the offering and more in-depth product information may be found at bioadaptives.com.

About BioAdaptives, Inc.

BioAdaptives, Inc. manufactures and distributes natural plant- and algal-based products that improve health and wellness for humans and animals, with an emphasis on optimizing pain relief, anti-viral activity and immune system defense; resistance to stress; endurance; recovery from injury, illness and exercise; and anti-aging properties. The Company’s current dietary supplement formulations are carefully selected from the best worldwide sources and utilize proprietary methods of enhancing the bioavailability of nutrients. The products for horses and dogs have also demonstrated increased general health, competitive performance enhancement, rejuvenation effects, and pain relief, as well as providing improvements in appearance. Our current product line includes PrimiLungs™ and PluriPain® for humans and Equine All-in-One™ for horses. Additional human products, to be introduced soon, are designed to aid memory, cognition and focus; assist in sleep and fatigue reduction; and improve overall emotional and physical wellness. BioAdaptives’ common shares trade in the OTC market under the symbol BDPT. It has over 13,000 current shareholders. None of the statements about the Company’s products have been approved by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.”

Additional information can be found at www.shopbioadaptives.com or in our SEC filings at

https://www.sec.gov/cgi-bin/browse-edgar?company=bioadaptives&owner=exclude&action=getcompany

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, trends, analysis, and other information contained in this press release including words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," and other similar expressions of opinion, constitute forward-looking statements. Any such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results described within the forward-looking statements. Risk factors that could contribute to such differences include those matters more fully disclosed in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking information provided herein represents the Company's estimates as of the date of the press release, and subsequent events and developments may cause the Company's estimates to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking information in the future. Therefore, this forward-looking information should not be relied upon as representing the Company's estimates of its future financial performance as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

