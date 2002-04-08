TORONTO, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skylight Health Group Inc. (SLHG; TSXV:SLHG) (“Skylight Health” or the “Company”), a multi-state primary care management group in the United States, is pleased to announce the results of voting at its annual general meeting of the shareholders which was held today (the “Meeting”). All matters submitted to the shareholders, as set out in the Company’s Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting.



Election of Directors

Each of the nominees for election as directors listed in the management information circular of the Corporation dated May 13, 2022, was elected as a director of the Corporation for the ensuing year or until their successors are elected or appointed. Management received proxies in respect of the election of directors of the Corporation, and have approved the following:



Tom Brogan

Peter Cummins

Patrick McNamee

Grace Mellis

Kashaf Qureshi

Pradyum Sekar

Norton Singhavon

Appointment of Auditors

PwC, Charted Accountants was appointed auditors of the Company for the ensuring year at the renumeration to be fixed by the Directors.

Approval of 2021 Omnibus Plan

Shareholders approved the Company’s 2022 Omnibus Plan as set out in the Management Information Circular of the Corporation. Detailed voting results for the Meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

About Skylight Health Group

Skylight Health Group (SLHG;TSXV:SLHG) is a healthcare services and technology company, working to positively impact patient health outcomes. The Company operates a US multi-state primary care health network comprised of physical practices providing a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health, and laboratory/diagnostic testing. The Company is focused on helping small and independent practices shift from a traditional fee-for-service (FFS) model to value-based care (VBC) through tools including proprietary technology, data analytics, and infrastructure. In an FFS model, payors (commercial and government insurers) reimburse on an encounter-based approach. This puts a focus on the volume of patients per day. In a VBC model, the providers offer care that is aimed at keeping patients healthy and minimizing unnecessary health expenditures that are not proven to maintain the patient’s well-being. This places an emphasis on quality over volume. VBC will lead to improved patient outcomes, reduced cost of delivery and drive stronger financial performance from existing practices.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may include predictions, estimates or other information that might be considered forward-looking within the meaning of applicable securities laws. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgments, they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect our opinions only as of the date of this release. Please keep in mind that we are not obligating ourselves to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events. When used herein, words such as "look forward," "believe," "continue," "building," or variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in any forward-looking statements made by us herein are often discussed in filings we make with the Canadian and United States securities regulators, including the Securities and Exchange Commission, available at: www.sec.gov, and Canadian Securities Administrators, available at www.sedar.com, and on our website, at skylighthealthgroup.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.