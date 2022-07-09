NEW YORK, July 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

F-star Therapeutics, Inc ( FSTX)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of FSTX to invoX Pharma for $7.12 per share.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected] .

Middlefield Banc Corp. ( MBCN)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed merger of MBCN with Liberty Bancshares, Inc. Upon completion of the proposed transaction, MBCN shareholders will own approximately 69% of the combined company.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected] .

Radius Health, Inc. ( RDUS)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of RDUS to Gurnet Point Capital and Patient Square Capital. Pursuant to the terms of the agreement, RDUS shareholders will receive $10.00 per share in cash plus a Contingent Value Right of $1.00 per share payable upon TYMLOS® (abaloparatide) net sales reaching $300 million.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected] .

Zendesk, Inc. (: ZEN)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed acquisition of ZEN by Permira and Hellman & Friedman LLC. Under the terms of the agreement, ZEN shareholders will receive $77.50 per share owned.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected] .

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2022 Lifshitz Law PLLC. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law PLLC, 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact: