NEW ALBANY, Ohio, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abercrombie & Fitch, a division of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (: ANF), is proud to announce the launch of its 2022 Pride collection, co-created with The Trevor Project, for both the Abercrombie & Fitch and abercrombie kids brands. The Trevor Project, the world’s largest suicide prevention and mental health organization for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and questioning (LGBTQ) young people has been a celebrated partner of Abercrombie & Fitch since 2010. This year’s Pride collection is available in stores for Pride Month and online throughout the year at abercrombie.com and abercrombiekids.com .



The 2022 Abercrombie x Trevor Project capsule collection is the third co-designed collaboration between Abercrombie & Fitch and The Trevor Project. The gender-inclusive adult collection, available in sizes XXS-XXXL, features t-shirts, shorts, hoodies, jackets, sandals, hats, socks and more. Collection motifs include iconic drawings by the late artist, Keith Haring, pastel tie-dyes and color-blocked patterns.

The gender-inclusive kids Pride collection, part of abercrombie kids’ “everybody collection,” adds to the brand’s Abercrombie Family initiative with unique youthful styles so the whole family can celebrate together. The kids collection, which also celebrates abercrombie kids’ fifth year of offering its everybody collection, features t-shirts, hoodies, bucket hats, scrunchies, sunglasses and more.

“We’re proud to celebrate our strong partnership with The Trevor Project and are honored to work so closely with an organization whose essential services mean so much to so many, including our customers and associates,” said Kristin Scott, President, Global Brands at Abercrombie & Fitch Co. “Celebrating the confidence, strength and resilience of the LGBTQ community shouldn’t begin and end with the month of June, which is why we’re so happy to make our co-designed Pride collection, and our round-up donation support campaigns, available throughout the year.”

Committing to an increased donation of $400,000 to The Trevor Project, Abercrombie & Fitch is further strengthening its commitment in supporting the LGBTQ community youth. In addition, Abercrombie and The Trevor Project have partnered to launch an innovative “love chain” TikTok duet campaign to create a series of supportive content across the platform, showing LGBTQ youth they are loved, supported and celebrated for exactly who they are. For every duet of The Trevor Project’s TikTok and use of the #TrevorLoveChain hashtag, Abercrombie will donate $1, up to $100,000. The brand will continue to host round-up campaigns throughout the year in which customers are able to round up their total point of purchase to donate to The Trevor Project.

“Abercrombie’s support of The Trevor Project has been essential in the expansion of our services to as many LGBTQ youth in crisis as possible,” said Muneer Panjwani, Vice President of Institutional Partnerships for The Trevor Project. “This year’s collection – which is available year-round – and the accompanying #TrevorLoveChain campaign on TikTok demonstrate Abercrombie’s continued commitment to the LGBTQ community at large, and also illustrate the close collaborative relationship we’ve developed over our twelve years of partnership.”

Since first partnering with The Trevor Project in 2010, Abercrombie & Fitch and its customers have donated more than $2.8 million to The Trevor Project.

To shop the gender-inclusive Abercrombie x Trevor Project Pride Collection, visit www.abercrombie.com or www.abercrombiekids.com.

To learn more about The Trevor Project or to get help, visit www.TheTrevorProject.org .

ABOUT ABERCROMBIE & FITCH

Abercrombie & Fitch believes every day should feel as exceptional as the start of the long weekend. Since 1892, the brand has been a specialty retailer of quality apparel, accessories and fragrance – designed to inspire our global customers to feel confident, be comfortable and face their Fierce.

Abercrombie & Fitch is the namesake brand of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (: ANF), and is sold through more than 300 stores (includes abercrombie kids) worldwide and www.abercrombie.com globally.

ABOUT THE TREVOR PROJECT

The Trevor Project is the world’s largest suicide prevention and mental health organization for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer & questioning (LGBTQ) young people. The Trevor Project offers a suite of 24/7 crisis intervention and suicide prevention programs, including TrevorLifeline, TrevorText, and TrevorChat as well as the world’s largest safe space social networking site for LGBTQ youth, TrevorSpace. Trevor also operates an education program with resources for youth-serving adults and organizations, an advocacy department fighting for pro-LGBTQ legislation and against anti-LGBTQ rhetoric/policy positions, and a research team to discover the most effective means to help young LGBTQ people in crisis and end suicide.

Media Contact:

Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

(614) 283-6192

[email protected]