LOUISVILLE, Ky., July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogicMark, Inc. ( LGMK) (the “Company” or “LogicMark”) (formerly Nxt-ID, Inc.), a provider of personal emergency response systems (PERS), health communications devices, and technology for the growing care economy, today announces its annual general meeting of shareholders will take place on August 25, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. (Pacific Time) in the Carneros Room, DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel - American Canyon, 3600 Broadway Street, American Canyon, California, 94503. The record date for determination of shareholders entitled to vote at the meeting is June 28, 2022.

Proxy materials related to the annual meeting, including LogicMark’s 2022 Proxy Notice, 2021 Annual report and all relevant documents, information and meeting agenda, shall be mailed to shareholders of record commencing on July 1, 2022.

The Annual Meeting is being held for the following purposes:

1. To elect five (5) members of the Company’s board of directors (the “Board”), each to serve until the next annual meeting of the Company’s stockholders and until each of their respective successors are elected and qualified or until each of their earlier resignation or removal (“Proposal No. 1”);

2. To consider and vote on a proposal to ratify the Board’s selection of BPM LLP as the Company’s independent registered public accountants for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022 (“Proposal No. 2”);

3. To consider and vote on a proposal to adopt the Company’s 2022 Stock Incentive Plan (the “2022 Plan”) (“Proposal No. 3”);

4. To consider and vote on the reincorporation of the Company in the State of Nevada pursuant to a merger with and into a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company (the “Reincorporation Merger”) (“Proposal No. 4”); and

5. To consider and act upon such other business as may properly come before the Annual Meeting or any adjournment thereof.

The Board of Directors recommends that shareholders vote “FOR” each of the proposals.

About LogicMark, Inc.

LogicMark, Inc . ( LGMK) provides personal emergency response systems (PERS), health communications devices and technologies to create a Connected Care Platform. The Company’s devices give people the ability to receive care at home and confidence to age in place. LogicMark revolutionized the PERS industry by incorporating two-way voice communication technology directly into its medical alert pendant and providing this life-saving technology at a price point everyday consumers can afford. The Company’s PERS technologies are sold through the United States Veterans Health Administration and dealers/distributors. LogicMark has been awarded a contract by the U.S. General Services Administration that enables the Company to distribute its products to federal, state, and local governments.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements reflect management’s current expectations, as of the date of this press release, and involve certain risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include statements herein with respect to the successful execution of the Company’s business strategy. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Such risks and uncertainties include, among other things, our ability to establish and maintain the proprietary nature of our technology through the patent process, as well as our ability to possibly license from others patents and patent applications necessary to develop products; the availability of financing; the Company’s ability to implement its long range business plan for various applications of its technology; the Company’s ability to enter into agreements with any necessary marketing and/or distribution partners; the impact of competition, the obtaining and maintenance of any necessary regulatory clearances applicable to applications of the Company’s technology; the Company’s ability to maintain its Nasdaq listing for its common stock; and management of growth and other risks and uncertainties that may be detailed from time to time in the Company’s reports filed with the SEC.

Investor Relations Contact:

CORE IR

[email protected]

516 222 2560

Media:

Jules Abraham

917 885 7378