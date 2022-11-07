Stewardship Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 45 stocks valued at a total of $238.00Mil. The top holdings were IVV(11.73%), QINT(11.57%), and SCHD(11.49%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Stewardship Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Stewardship Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:XSOE by 197,500 shares. The trade had a 2.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $29.78.

On 07/11/2022, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund traded for a price of $28.05 per share and a market cap of $2.45Bil. The stock has returned -26.78% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a price-book ratio of 1.90.

During the quarter, Stewardship Advisors, LLC bought 135,175 shares of ARCA:QINT for a total holding of 702,751. The trade had a 2.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $42.96.

On 07/11/2022, American Century Quality Diversified International ETF traded for a price of $38.52 per share and a market cap of $188.75Mil. The stock has returned -22.73% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, American Century Quality Diversified International ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a price-book ratio of 1.49.

Stewardship Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in BATS:GOVT by 146,185 shares. The trade had a 1.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.02.

On 07/11/2022, iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $23.8513 per share and a market cap of $17.87Bil. The stock has returned -10.48% over the past year.

During the quarter, Stewardship Advisors, LLC bought 37,071 shares of BATS:JPST for a total holding of 177,186. The trade had a 0.78% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.13.

On 07/11/2022, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF traded for a price of $50.045 per share and a market cap of $19.65Bil. The stock has returned -0.69% over the past year.

During the quarter, Stewardship Advisors, LLC bought 28,614 shares of BATS:VSGX for a total holding of 133,219. The trade had a 0.59% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $52.24.

On 07/11/2022, Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF traded for a price of $48.445 per share and a market cap of $2.82Bil. The stock has returned -19.65% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a price-book ratio of 1.57.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

