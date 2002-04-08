Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses



The Portnoy Law Firm advises Novartis AG ("Novartis" or the "Company") (: NVS) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

On May 5, 2022, Novartis "announced a temporary, voluntary suspension of production at its radioligand therapy production sites in Ivrea, Italy and Millburn, New Jersey." The production halt was to "address potential quality issues identified in its manufacturing process."

On this news, Novartis’ stock fell $2.06, or 2.3%, to close at $86.21 on May 5, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on May 31, 2022, STAT News published an article entitled "Documents show problems at Novartis facility where cancer drug production was halted." The article reported that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had cited deficiencies at the Company's New Jersey facility following an inspection in late 2021, including a "concern that Novartis failed to notify customers about batches of Lutathera . . . that were distributed despite failing to meet quality specifications."

On this news, Novartis’ stock fell sharply during intraday trading on May 31, 2022, thereby injuring investors further.

